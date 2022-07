“If we all just lend a hand, we can lift some hearts.”—Melody Minagar HEART IN HAND is a centuries-old symbol of compassion and a willingness to help others. It combines a joyous message of SMILE-MAKING with a “happy heart” and the compassionate, others-centeredness of “let me give you a hand” NEIGHBORING. HEART IN HAND was used by the Shaker craft-makers who embraced a simple life of hard work and spirituality. It implies a loving welcome and visually “shorthands” (pardon that) the Shaker belief, “Put your hands to work, and your hearts to God.” HEART IN HAND is a prescription I often recommend in...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO