The best Prime Day Star Wars deals you can get in the final hours of the sale

If you're looking for great Prime Day Star Wars deals you'll need to act fast. And that isn't hyperbole on our part – Amazon has called time on its two day sales event and it is now in its final stretch. Whether you're after some of the best Star Wars games , the best Star Wars Lego sets , or actual lightsabers you are going to need to act fast. These Star Wars Prime Day deals are set to end at midnight!

Let's talk about some of the highlights, before you start scrolling to see all of these rad Prime Day Star Wars deals. The Lego Millennium Falcon has hit its lowest ever price at Amazon , while the awesome Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PS5 has dropped to $25.67 .

There's also a bunch of Prime Day Lego deals , including the BrickHeadz Mandalorian and Baby Yoda set for $11.84 at Amazon rather than $19.99 or Luke Skywalker's X-Wing for $40 . They are two of our favorites, but if you keep scrolling through these Prime Day Star Wars deals there's plenty more to be seen.

Anyway, you'll find the best discounts down below alongside some other reductions. Just don't hang about for too long, as the Prime Day deals are starting to come to an end!

Best Star Wars Prime Day deals

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Starfighter | $49.99 $40 at Amazon

Save $10 - Here's another Lego Star Wars deal that's sitting at one cent off its lowest price. We'd advise moving quickly if you want it though, as it's been in and out of stock over the last few days.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon (frustration-free packaging) | $159.99 $127.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - Look out folks, that's the cheapest this kit has ever been. As such, you're unlikely to get a better opportunity any time soon. The value is strong with this one.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5) | $33.86 $25.67 at Amazon

Save $8 - Regardless of whether you want to get caught up on the story so far before the sequel arrives or you never got around to trying Fallen Order when it first hit shelves, you can't go wrong with that price.

Lukidy 2-pack lightsabers | $175.99 $71.42 at Amazon

Save $104 - That's an absurdly good saving on these third-party lightsabers, and they can be mixed and matched into different combinations. That's their lowest ever price by a long way, too (their previous low was around $90).

Lego BrickHeadz The Mandalorian & The Child | $19.99 $11.84 at Amazon

Save $8 - Because you're saving an impressive 41% in total, this offer is one of the best Star Wars Prime Day deals. In fact, this pack hasn't been this affordable since 2021.

Galactic Snackin' Grogu | $84.99 $29.98 at Amazon

Save $55 - Want to bring home the adorable little alien...frog...thing? This is a ludicrously low price on the animatronic toy as part of the Star Wars Prime Day deals. With a wide range of motion and unique responses to accessories that come in the box (like Star Wars-themed snacks you can 'feed' him with), it's a lot more advanced than anything that came before. Make sure you buy extra AA batteries to keep this running!

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship | $49.99 $40 at Amazon

Save $10 - This new set is back down to being just a single cent off its lowest ever price, so now's the time to strike if you've had your eye on the bounty hunter's craft in Lego form.

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - Look out, it's another bargain. More specifically, this is the cheapest the Clone Wars ship has ever been. It's also the only place you can get a minifigure version of Bo-Katan, who showed up most recently in the Mandalorian's second season.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid | $59.99 $48 at Amazon

Save $12 - It's another Star Wars Prime Day deal that's very nearly at its lowest ever price (there's just a single cent in it). Because it's so intricate and detailed, this is one of the better offers we've seen so far.

Mandalorian Holding The Child Funko POP! | $11.99 $5.49 at Amazon

Save $6 - As That's another incredible Star Wars Prime Day deal that's well worth taking advantage of but be aware it's not got long left.

Lego Star Wars The Child | $79.99 $64 at Amazon

Save $16 - Seeing as it's just a couple of cents more than this set's lowest ever price, you can't do much better when it comes to Lego Baby Yoda than this Star Wars Prime Day deal.

Lego Star Wars Attack of the Clones Yoda | $99.99 $80 at Amazon

Save $20 - Classic Yoda is also on offer, don't worry. You can get quite a big saving on this Attack of the Clones figure, and it is - yes, you've guessed it - one cent off its lowest ever price.

