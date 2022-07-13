ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

The 2023 Honda CR-V Is an Even Better Hybrid SUV Than Before

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you miss out on the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid? Don't sweat it. The CR-V Hybrid just got even better. The post The 2023 Honda CR-V Is an Even Better Hybrid SUV Than Before appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

The 5 Most Reliable 2022 Midsize SUVs

If you want a used SUV, you’ll want to look at the most reliable options. That way you’ll know there’s a better chance that it will last a long time. So how do you know what the longest-lasting SUVs are? iSeeCars scoured data from 1.8 million vehicles to find those that are the most likely to last at least 200,000 miles. These are the top five most reliable SUVs in 2022.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Toyota Crown Global Lineup Also Includes RWD Sedan, Two SUVs

Toyota has revealed an entire lineup of vehicles that wear the Crown nameplate. In addition to the lifted sedan for the U.S., there's also a conventional sedan, a compact crossover, and a larger SUV. We don't know if these versions are coming to the U.S., but we think they could...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Skip the 2022 Lexus RX and Buy the Cheaper Toyota Version?

Lexus sells more 2002 Lexus RXs than any other SUV. But it’s built on the same platform as the Toyota Highlander. Is it worth the extra dough for a 2022 RX when a Highlander has many of the same features, especially in Platinum trim? In a Lexus RX vs. Highlander showdown, the Highlander is cheaper, but is that all?
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cars#Hybrid System#Hybrid Suv#American Honda#Vehicles#Americans#V8s
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
MotorBiscuit

Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars

If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Electric Car in 2022 and Is it Worth Buying?

Electric cars were once only affordable to those willing to spend large amounts of cash. More recently, mainstream car brands have jumped on the EV bandwagon and are manufacturing electric cars, with some at very affordable prices. Here are some of the cheapest electric cars in 2022. 1. 2022 Nissan...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

122K+
Followers
31K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy