It has been situated at the corner of Greentree Road and Woodville Avenue in the West End since at least 1782, making it the oldest commercial building in Pittsburgh. Now celebrating what is believed to be its 240th birthday, the Old Stone Tavern has seen its share of history, hosting thirsty American Revolutionary War veterans and lending support to the Whiskey Rebellion over federal taxation.

