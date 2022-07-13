ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

U.S. Army Officer Charged With Illegal Killing After Shooting 11-Point Buck On Army Property… From His Truck

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxQ2t_0geXMp0F00

What a shame…

According to WJHL, a high-ranking field officer at Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) is looking at a plethora of charges, after the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency discovered that he was illegally shooting and killing deer on the plant’s land.

The culprit is Lt. Col. Randolph Carpenter, a commander at HSAAP, who has been accused of illegally bagging an 11-point buck from the passenger seat of a government pickup truck, driven by his colleague Guy Hurd.

According to an Affidavit filed in Hawkins County General Sessions Court in June, camera footage captured Carpenter in the act on December 19th 2021, as he was accompanied by Hurd, and another colleague James Duff.

Although Hurd was driving the white pickup, Duff is allegedly the one who handed over the crossbow to Carpenter, who fired two shots at the 11-pointer from inside the truck. Duff then helped drag the carcass into the truck.

The court record says:

“Mr. Carpenter was not wearing any blaze orange, which is required by law during an open rifle season for big game.”

Carpenter has been charged by the TWRA on counts of hunting from a motor vehicle, illegal possession of big game, and blaze orange violations.

Duff faces charges on hunting from a motor vehicle, and blaze orange violations.

However, Hurd is the one who is in the deepest pit, as he not only faces charges from the December 19th incident, but a number of other hunting violations that occurred in November that spanned to Kentucky.

Court records show that on November 12th, Hurd used a crossbow to kill and harvest a six-point buck in Kentucky, but checked it out as a harvest in Tennessee. He did this all without a Kentucky hunting license.

Court documents state:

“Mr. Hurd then transported the deer back into the state of Tennessee to process and clean it.”

On December 17th, Hurd also reportedly harvested a 10-pointer inside the HSAAP property, and had the deer checked out three days later on December 20th.

Hurd faces charges on two counts of illegal tagging of big game; possession of wildlife illegally acquired, taken or transported from the state or country of origin; hunting from a motor vehicle and blaze orange violations.

The outlet reached out to the Joint Munitions Commands (JMC), and a spokesperson said they are aware of the situation, but does not plan to take disciplinary action.

And when they’re not illegally hunting deer, here’s what they’re doing at HSAAP.

Comments / 75

Ronald E. Misenar
4d ago

He should lose his hunting privileges pay fine and restitution to the state and confiscate his firearm like they do to other poachers.

Reply(10)
40
Debra Verner
4d ago

I'm not sure he's supposed to be hunting on the base property and he is certainly not supposed to be using a government vehicle and his buddy to do so. As for the other charges he should be charged with poaching and his license revoked and no privileges. Plus the usual fine and whatever the military decides to do. If he's in charge remove him and end his career.

Reply(10)
23
Constantino Coomer
4d ago

Was anyone charged with the Afghanistan drone strike which we were told killed terrorists but turned out to be 10 civilians including seven children? Rhetorical question. 🙄

Reply(10)
15
Related
Daily Mail

Police investigate after officer in Anchorage posed for a smiling selfie with woman who flashed her ‘white privilege card’ instead of her driving license when they stopped her for weaving at 3.43am

An investigation has been launched after an Anchorage police officer was pictured posing with a woman who was holding a novelty 'White Privilege card' instead of her ID after she was pulled over for weaving in the Alaskan city. Mimi Israelah claimed in a Facebook post that she was pulled...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Deer Hunting#Hunting License#Wjhl#Hsaap#Twra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Bar Owner Arrested After 21 Young People Mysteriously Die in Nightclub

South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 partygoers in an East Cape nightclub in June, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving underage attendees alcoholic drinks. The shocking mass death event took place on the night of June 26, when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

13-Year-Old Livestreams Fatal Crash In Stolen Car

It sounds like these kids were completely out of control!. Just after 3 am on June 22, four juveniles were traveling in a stolen 2018 Audi S5, which would be plenty of car for the average adult with experience, when they caused a fatal accident. It all started when the stolen vehicle’s Bosch system automatically reported it was involved in an accident. When officers arrived they found the Audi had fled the scene.
ABILENE, TX
Fox News

Serial killer on Oklahoma death row pleads guilty to three cold case murders in Texas

A serial killer on death row in Oklahoma pleaded guilty Wednesday to three cold case murders in Texas and sentenced to life in prison. William Reece, 62, appeared in a Galveston County courtroom when he admitted to killing 12-year-old Laura Kate Smither and 17-year-old Jessica Lee Cain, Fox Houston reported. Later that day, he was in a Brazoria County courtroom where he also admitted to killing 20-year-old Kelli Ann Cox.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Newsweek

Cop Blocked Ambulance, Handcuffed EMT Trying to Get Patient Into Hospital

A Rochester police officer was placed on desk duty after being involved in an altercation with an employee of Monroe Ambulance inside an emergency department. This comes after Pew Research released findings from a study that showed an all-time low in community trust in police. The incident occurred at Strong Memorial Hospital on July 11 after the officer allegedly parked his vehicle in the ambulance bay.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Beast

Man Dies After Downing Bottle of Jägermeister in Under 2 Minutes to Win a $12 Bet

A South African man died after downing an entire bottle of Jägermeister to win a $12 bet, local police say. The unnamed drinker, who is believed to have been aged between 25 and 30, was said to have been taking part in a drinking competition in Limpopo which would see the winner receive slightly less than $12. Video of the incident shows a man gulping down the German digestif while others cheer him on. He’s said to have polished the bottle off in less than two minutes before collapsing and being taken to a nearby clinic, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said local forces had opened an inquest into the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

164K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy