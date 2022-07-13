Young Child Killed in Central Minnesota ATV Crash

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The father of a baby who died 12 years ago in the Twin Cities has been charged with the infant's death. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Benjamin Russell of Anoka was charged Friday with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of his three-month-old daughter in January 2009. A news release says Coon Rapids Police responded to a 911 report that an infant was not breathing and the child was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. At the time, her death was blamed on positional asphyxiation.

ANOKA, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO