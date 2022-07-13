ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Young Child Killed in Central Minnesota ATV Crash

By Jeff McMahon
KROC News
KROC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUCKMAN TWP -- An ATV crash in Morrison County has killed a child. The Morrison County Sherriff’s Office reports a 4-year-old from Pierz was driving...

KROC News

Woman Killed in Head On Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- A woman was killed in a head on crash west of Little Falls in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 27 just after noon on Tuesday. A seventy-nine-year-old woman from Eagle Bend died in the crash. She has been identified as...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Camel Attacks Employee of Central Minnesota Zoo

Freeport, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded yesterday to an unusual call involving an animal bite. A news release issued by the Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to the Hemker Park and Zoo near the town of Freeport around 2:45 PM and discovered the man had been bitten on the head by a camel. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Roger blinker of Albany. He was airlifted to the St. Cloud hospital.
FREEPORT, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department says loss prevention staff at a North Branch store shared a description of a vehicle they say was involved in a suspected shoplifting with emergency dispatchers. Law enforcement reported spotting the vehicle heading south on I-35 just before 11 a.m.
WYOMING, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Teenager Watching ‘Stranger Things’ Causes Crash

Andover, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a weekend crash should serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by distracted driving. In this case, officials say the teenage girl who was behind the wheel of a passenger vehicle that crashed into a semi-truck admitted she was watching an episode of "Stranger Things" while streaming Netflix on her phone when the crash occurred.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
One Killed and Two Critically Injured in Crash Near Brainerd

Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly woman was the victim of a traffic crash that occurred Saturday morning in the Brainerd Lakes area. The State Patrol says 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud was killed when her car collided with a minivan when she attempted to cross Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The minivan was traveling north on Highway 371 when the crash occurred just before 9:30 AM.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
Repeat Burglar Accused of Trying to Break into Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Rochester residents were awakened to a man attempting to break into their home early Saturday morning. The criminal complaint against 27-year-old Spencer Gray of Montrose, MN says he pried open a screen and broke two windows on a home in southeast Rochester. The residents were alerted to Gray’s presence by their dog.
ROCHESTER, MN
Charges – Minnesota Man Admitted Killing Infant Daughter in 2009

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The father of a baby who died 12 years ago in the Twin Cities has been charged with the infant's death. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Benjamin Russell of Anoka was charged Friday with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of his three-month-old daughter in January 2009. A news release says Coon Rapids Police responded to a 911 report that an infant was not breathing and the child was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. At the time, her death was blamed on positional asphyxiation.
ANOKA, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

