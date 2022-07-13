ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Alabama player representatives for SEC Media Days announced

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Um30R_0geXGPtN00
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Before the 2022 college football season commences, SEC Media Days will take place in Atlanta. There, we will hear from all 14 SEC coaches and select player representatives from each program.

The 2022 Alabama representatives are Will Anderson, Jordan Battle and Bryce Young.

These three players are seasoned veterans who have earned Coach Saban’s trust to represent the University in front of the national media.

Alabama will take the podium on July 19.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

SEC Football: Auburn might go winless in the SEC

Predictions of a horrible season for the Auburn Tigers abound, and not just from Alabama football fans. Even the Tigers’ fan site, Auburn Wire is predicting a six-win season. That six-win threshold is pretty consistent with national media including Athlon and College Football News. Six wins are not likely...
AUBURN, AL
ClutchPoints

Crimson Tide: 2 reasons why Alabama’s 2022 college football recruiting class is the best

If there’s any coach in the country that’s well versed in the art of building a number one recruiting class, it’s Nick Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Time and time again he just pops up with another excellent class like the Empire from Star Wars showing up over Endor with another Death Star. Well, I hate to be the one to break it to you, but he just might have done it all over again.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sec Media Days
CBS Sports

SEC Media Days 2022: What to expect from Alabama, Georgia and status of conference realignment

ATLANTA -- SEC Media Days will return to the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta for just the second time in history, and there will be plenty to talk about during "talkin' season." The conference boasts defending national champion Georgia, national runner-up/defending SEC champion Alabama and coaching intrigue that spans from new blood to coaches on the hot seat.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

North Carolina's Armando Bacot calls out South Carolina in comment

Armando Bacot is about to be a college senior, but he apparently swears like an actual senior citizen. Top high school prospect GG Jackson caused a bit of a firestorm this week by decommitting from North Carolina. Jackson, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, becomes the first player in two decades to decommit from the Tar Heels. JR Smith was the last one, and he did so in 2003 to turn pro. No player has ever decommitted from UNC to play college ball elsewhere.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The two biggest trap games on Oregon’s schedule in 2022

We are less than 50 days from the start of the Oregon Ducks’ 2022 football season on Sept. 3 against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta. Many game previews will be produced before then, but at Ducks Wire our eye was caught by something Athlon Sports put out this last week. It took the teams in college football who are likely going to be in playoff contention at the end of the year and tried to identify their possible trap games. For anyone who is unfamiliar, a trap game is loosely defined as an opponent on the schedule that should not give a...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
247Sports

Tide commits recruiting top talent to join them in T-Town

Five-star Alabama commits Jahlil Hurley and Tony Mitchell woke up on Saturday morning ready to recruit for the Crimson Tide. Both in-state commits from Florence and Thompson High Schools, respectively, are taking a leading role into attracting other top talent to join them in Tuscaloosa. Mitchell has noted he's recruiting...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY

Ranking the 10 best football players in the SEC

Even in a league as deep and talented as SEC football, talent finds talent. Maybe that's why Alabama and Georgia combine to have six of the top 10 overall players in the league, regardless of position, in a poll of 17 experts who cover the league for the USA TODAY Sports Network.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy