NFL execs, coaches and players rank Minkah Fitzpatrick a top-10 safety

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

As is done before every NFL season, ESPN interviewed more than 50 league executives, players and coaches to help understand who the league believes are the best players at each position. ESPN asked all participants to list the top 10 players in each position, then averaged them out.

In this article, ESPN discusses the top ten safeties because they only release a single position a day. Denver Broncos safety and Patrick Surtain II teammate, Justin Simmons, tops the list at No. 1.

Former Crimson Tide super-star Minkah Fitzpatrick enters the list at No. 2, down a spot from the No. 1 status he held in 2021. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ safety recently became the highest-paid safety in the league and is the leader of one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Through four seasons in the league, Fitzpatrick has two first-team All-Pro appearances. Personnel across the league offer high praise for Fitzpatrick with one NFC exec saying, “Above the neck game — he can play strong and free safety and has range.”

Fitzpatrick is still only 25 years old and likely has the best football of his career ahead of him.

IN THIS ARTICLE
