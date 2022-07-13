Heat and Lakers potential trade suitors for Patrick Beverley?

Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R. Philadelphia had been mentioned as a potential Beverley suitor, with his past Houston experience and the Sixers’ obvious deep Rockets connections, but it seems unlikely that Beverley would now be Philadelphia-bound after the team acquired De’Anthony Melton on draft night.

If the Lakers can somehow make the Turner/Hield trade AND the Pat Bev trade, I’d be totally fine missing out on Kyrie. That’s just an awesome combination of shooting and defense around LeBron and AD.

But I have no confidence in the Lakers to make either trade, so Kyrie it is! – 1:11 PM

Patrick Beverley in his 10 seasons:

— 9/4/4

— 41/38/76%

— 3x All-Defensive

Play-In Tournament champion. pic.twitter.com/vCSILjWCzA – 11:22 AM

True/False: If the Heat trade for Patrick Beverley he would be the best PF option on the roster. – 11:12 AM

The Jazz already have a lot of veterans contenders would want. Beverley. Vanderbilt. Bogdanovic. Maybe Conley. Maybe the matching salary in the Mitchell deal.

The Jazz have a chance to accumulate a metric shit ton of draft capital in the next year. – 5:47 PM

Joey Lynn: Sounds like Pat Bev is waiting for the Utah Jazz to decide which direction their franchise is going. “Utah ya’ll tryna win or ya’ll tryna tank, let me know… We gon take Utah all the way, or Utah gon say they don’t need me and we can go somewhere else?” -via Twitter / July 12, 2022

Ben Anderson: Jarred Vanderbilt on new @Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley: “He was one of our vocal leaders last year, always good to have that veteran presence, especially with a young team that we had. So he brings a lot to the team that doesn’t show up in stats.” #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / July 10, 2022

Ben Anderson: Malik Beasley on new @Utah Jazz teammate Patrick Beverley: “You’ve got to listen to him because he knows the game. A lot of people don’t know he’s made the playoffs every single year he’s played in the NBA.” #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / July 10, 2022