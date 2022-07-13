Avalanche Signs Charles Hudon and Andreas Englund

As per a report by Arpon Basu of The Athletic, Pierre Luc-Dubois’ agent is taking every opportunity to make it known that his client is looking to wind up playing for the Montreal Canadiens, one way or another. While Dubois is current an RFA, there is talk that he’s already made it known in private conversations that he’ll test the market when he becomes a UFA and the Canadiens are his destination of choice. All parties, with perhaps the exception of the Winnipeg Jets, are hoping to get to the end result well before his contract status changes.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO