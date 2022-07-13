ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche Signs Charles Hudon and Andreas Englund

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Charles Hudon and defenseman Andreas Englund each to one-year contracts for the 2022-23 season. Hudon, 28, appeared in 66 games with the Syracuse Crunch during the 2021-22, recording 57 points (30g/27a). Selected by the Montreal Canadiens...

www.nhl.com

Related
Yardbarker

Avalanche Could Clear Space To Bring Nazem Kadri Back

There is some chatter making the rounds this weekend that involves still unsigned free agent Nazem Kadri. After seeing what teams had to offer and listening to their pitches, Kadri might be leaning towards re-signing with the Colorado Avalanche. The problem is, even if Kadri takes a bit of a discount to remain with the team, the Avs don’t have the money to pay Kadri without moving something else off the roster.
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Mike Matheson from the Penguins

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Saturday that defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. A 6-foot-2, 188-pound rearguard, Matheson amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 74...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Canadiens Pursuing Dubois, Agent Trying to Speed Up Trade

As per a report by Arpon Basu of The Athletic, Pierre Luc-Dubois’ agent is taking every opportunity to make it known that his client is looking to wind up playing for the Montreal Canadiens, one way or another. While Dubois is current an RFA, there is talk that he’s already made it known in private conversations that he’ll test the market when he becomes a UFA and the Canadiens are his destination of choice. All parties, with perhaps the exception of the Winnipeg Jets, are hoping to get to the end result well before his contract status changes.
NHL
NHL

Gaudreau signing win not only for Blue Jackets, but all of Columbus

You could tell at Gaudreau's introductory news conference at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, when general manager Jarmo Kekalainen called it an exciting day for the Blue Jackets and "a great day for the city of Columbus as well." You could tell by the questions as much as the answers. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers sign Janmark to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.25 million, the team announced Sunday. Seeing action in 67 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season, Janmark (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) tallied 25 points (9G, 16A) along with 21 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating.
NHL
NHL

Sabres sign 2022 1st-round picks to entry-level deals

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forwards Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund, and Jiri Kulich to three-year, entry-level contracts, the team announced Friday. Buffalo selected Savoie (ninth overall), Ostlund (16th), and Kulich (28th) last Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The three forwards are currently participating in their first development camp, though Savoie is not practicing due to an injury he sustained last month during the WHL playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Introducing Andrew Brunette | THREE THINGS

Meet the Devils new associate coach, Andrew Brunette in Three Things, presented by Geico. On Friday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced the hiring of Andrew Brunette to join Lindy Ruff's coaching staff as an associate coach. Brunette joins the Devils with an extensive resume from both his playing days and after his retirement. Brunette, who is often referred to by his nickname Bruno, is beloved by his former teammates and opponents alike, with former NHLer and current ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro telling The Athletic:
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Canadiens Signing Subban Would Be Nothing More Than PR Move

The free agency period continues and Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes is still busy taking and making calls for a few free agents to add to the Laval Rocket’s roster in the American Hockey League (AHL). Hughes is also working hard to accommodate Jeff Petry’s trade request....
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Mete, Benn, Malgin, Kase & Rumpelstiltskin

Finally, I’ll look at one general tendency that causes trouble for the team – and it comes from a place of success, rather than failure. Why does the team seem to lose players it’s developed? These are players like Ilya Mikheyev and Jack Campbell, who come to the team without much currency but leave with more.
NHL
