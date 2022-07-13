ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle plowed into a building in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood (Seattle, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 4 days ago
On Monday morning, a vehicle slammed into a building in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash was reported at about 9:45 a.m. near Northeast 73rd Street and Roosevelt Way Northeast. The early reports showed that a building housing an auto repair shop was destroyed after a car crashed into it. All occupants of the car and the building were evacuated.

The occupants of the car refused to be transported to the hospital. Larson’s Auto Repair is located in the brick building. Reports revealed that the entire facade of that part of the building reduced to a pile of bricks. The condition of that part of the building before the collision is unknown.

The Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections will assess the safety of the building, officials mentioned. The intersection of Northeast 73rd Street and Roosevelt Way Northeast was shut down as a safety precaution. No additional information has been provided.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

July 13, 2022

Source: KIRO 7 Seattle

