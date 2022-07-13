Bodies of missing man, 3 children pulled from Indianapolis pond

Indianapolis — The bodies of a missing man and three children were pulled from a pond in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the bodies of Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children — Kyran Holland, 1; Kyannah Holland, 2; and Kyle Moorman II, 5 — were pulled out of an Indianapolis pond Tuesday evening. The names were confirmed by the Marion County Coroner’s Office, according to the AP.

The four family members had vanished last week on July 6 after heading out on a fishing trip, the AP said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in a news release said that earlier in the week, Southwest District officers and Missing Persons detectives searched the area around the pond with drones and on foot but did not go into the pond.

Officers were called out to the pond Tuesday evening after they received a report about a dead person in the water. The father, Kyle Moorman, was pronounced dead and a dive team went into the water and found the car with the three children inside, according to the AP.

IMPD said the car was a black Saab and the divers extracted the car from the pond. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or anyone has any information about this case, call Detective Jesus Soria at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Jesus.Soriajr@indy.gov. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) if you want to remain anonymous.

©2022 Cox Media Group