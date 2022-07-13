Jim Ross Feels Bad For Vince McMahon Amid Hush Money Scandal

The newly taped episodes of AEW Dark in Orlando, Florida presented a familiar face for those who watch WWE NXT, as a released NXT star is now wrestling under a different name in AEW (via JJ Williams). Not too long ago WWE released Troy 'Two Dimes' Donovan from the company, who was one of Tony D'Angelo's henchmen at the time. Donovan, real name Cole Karter, was reportedly released because of a policy violation, and now Karter has wrestled a match for the current AEW Dark tapings. It remains to be seen if he will be in AEW full time from here on out, as he's previously wrestled matches on Dark before his run in NXT.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO