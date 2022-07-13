ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jim Ross Feels Bad For Vince McMahon Amid Hush Money Scandal

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVince McMahon was the CEO of WWE and almost everyone knows who he is. McMahon does not really care what people think of him, as he goes by the beat of his own drums. Jim Ross also feels bad for Vince McMahon. Mr. McMahon...

wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Jim Ross
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
#Mr Mcmahon#Hush Money#Combat
MMAmania.com

Amanda Nunes ‘wasted’ first Julianna Pena fight: ‘Everything was so bad in that camp’

Amanda Nunes is feeling in significantly better physical shape ahead of her big rematch with Julianna Pena at UFC 277. Pena shocked the world at UFC 269 in Dec. 2021 with one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. Tasked with the consensus greatest female fighter of all time, “The Venezuelan Vixen” did the unthinkable and stopped the dual-division champion in round two with a rear-naked choke submission (watch highlights).
hotnewhiphop.com

Orlando Brown Doubles Down On His Comments About Bow Wow

Orlando Brown continues to stir the pot with outlandish comments anytime he steps in front of the camera. And while some found it funny at one point, it's become troubling and concerning for his fans and peers, especially after his struggles with addiction and mental health issues. Last night, Bow Wow finally responded to the viral clip of the former Disney star where he claimed that the former 106 & Park host had "bomb a*s p*ssy." The comment took the interviewer by surprise, as well as the rest of the Internet, but Bow Wow offered a mature and sympathetic answer.
ComicBook

Released WWE Star Shows up on AEW Dark

The newly taped episodes of AEW Dark in Orlando, Florida presented a familiar face for those who watch WWE NXT, as a released NXT star is now wrestling under a different name in AEW (via JJ Williams). Not too long ago WWE released Troy 'Two Dimes' Donovan from the company, who was one of Tony D'Angelo's henchmen at the time. Donovan, real name Cole Karter, was reportedly released because of a policy violation, and now Karter has wrestled a match for the current AEW Dark tapings. It remains to be seen if he will be in AEW full time from here on out, as he's previously wrestled matches on Dark before his run in NXT.
Popculture

WWE to Make Major Change to 'WWE Raw'

WWE is making a big change to its flagship show. According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, WWE Raw will stop its TV-PG rating and move up to TV-14 starting on July 18. It's not clear if WWE SmackDown will follow suit, but Zarian said, "The PG Era is over" for WWE Raw.
ringsidenews.com

More Stories About Allegations Against Vince McMahon Are Coming

Vince McMahon has been ruling over the world of pro wrestling since the 1980s. McMahon ruthlessly crushed competition, and WWE emerged as the biggest pro wrestling promotion following the demise of WCW. That being said, the Chairman is now in a very tough spot. McMahon recently found himself in hot...
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon Lawsuit Officially Dismissed

Vince McMahon might not have been having the best of months, but as of today, we know he has one fewer thing on his plate. McMahon and former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck motioned to settle the multi-million dollar lawsuit between the two parties back on June 20th, and now PWInsider is reporting that a judge officially dismissed the lawsuit on June 29th. PWInsider notes that both sides came to a confidential settlement and neither side will have to pay the legal fees of the other.
wrestlinginc.com

Big E Reflects On ‘Sobering’ News He Was Given By Doctors

Big E suffering a broken neck earlier this year was something that shocked and saddened the wrestling world, and while he has thankfully been able to avoid surgery, he was told just how serious it could have been. The former WWE Champion landed directly on his head when taking a...
wrestlinginc.com

Natalya Reveals The First Person She Called After Jim Neidhart’s Passing

Natalya’s father and WWE Hall of Famer Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart passed away on August 13th, 2018 at the age of 63. While on “BT Sport”, the former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion revealed who the first person she called was following her father’s passing in 2018.
wrestlinginc.com

Note On Sasha Banks’ Asking Price For Each Non-WWE Appearance

If you’re a promoter looking to sign Sasha Banks for your convention, you’d better back up the brink’s truck. According to Fightful Select, Banks is commanding an asking price of $30,000 per appearance. Since her C2E2 appearance was announced Wednesday, several promoters both in and outside the...
stillrealtous.com

Goldberg Names Current WWE Superstar Who He Sees As The Next Goldberg

Goldberg’s rise to the top of the industry was impressive to say the least with his undefeated streak still a hot topic among fans to this very day. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion solidified his career by becoming a Hall of Famer a few years ago, but he still returns for matches from time to time.
