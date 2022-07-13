ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Former Patriots TE Matt LaCosse announces retirement from NFL

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UO1u4_0geWrOrO00

Former New England Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse announced his retirement on Tuesday via Instagram.

He played two seasons for New England, recording 13 catches for 131 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown took place on December 21, 2019, in a Saturday night clash with the Buffalo Bills. It was an 8-yard pass from Tom Brady, and it put the Patriots ahead 7-3 at that point in the game.

He began his career as an undrafted free agent, signing with the New York Giants in 2015 – his first stint in the NFL. He would also play for the Jets, the Giants for a second time, and then the Broncos, before ending up in New England.

LaCosse finishes his career with 40 catches for 403 yards and two touchdowns

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here was the Chiefs' final contract offer to LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Reports continue to come in that the Kansas City Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown Jr. will not agree on a new contract extension ahead of Friday’s deadline. The latest comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reports that the Chiefs made an aggressive push to get Brown Jr. signed to a long-term deal. Schefter says the final offer from K.C. was a six-year deal worth $139 million with an average salary of $23.16 million per year and a $30.25 million signing bonus. The contract would pay $95 million in the first five years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
State
New York State
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football player in USFL gets another NFL shot

Some roads to the NFL are straight — a player gets drafted and then they make the most of their shot. For others, it’s a bit more circuitous. Such has been the case for former Michigan football standout cornerback Channing Stribling, who, after being a part of the best pass defense in the country in 2016, went undrafted, saw some time on practice squads, but never matriculated into a regular roster spot. Stribling spent the rest of his post-Ann Arbor career bouncing from different start-up leagues, from the AAF, to the XFL, to The Spring League, to the Canadian Football League, to the USFL.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson ranks Cooper Kupp in his top 4 WRs

There are so many good wide receivers in the NFL right now, making it difficult to even pick the five best. Justin Jefferson undertook that task, telling Bleacher Report who he thinks are the top five wideouts in the league currently and while it’s no surprise he put himself in that group, he also included Cooper Kupp.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' 2022 training camp preview: Quarterback

Jalen Hurts is entrenched as the starter, but depending on how things shake out in 2022, that development could quickly change. Philadelphia has two first-round picks, but the laws of team building state that a championship roster must be sculpted around the quarterback, likely forcing Howie Roseman to evaluate his third-year passer critically.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Instagram
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The last 11 Clemson 1,000 receiving yard seasons

Fans often nickname Clemson “WRU,” and it’s hard to argue against that sentiment. From DeAndre Hopkins to Hunter Renfrow to Tee Higgins, the NFL is riddled with former Tigers whose talents translated from the college level to the biggest stage in sports. As passing has become more and more prevalent in college offenses, receivers at Clemson have benefited more than most. Add in the fact that Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence have been the Tigers’ predominant throwers the past decade, and it’s no wonder why Clemson has kept pumping out great pass catchers. Arguably the most productive receiver since Dabo Swinney took...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy