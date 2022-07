Sister Charlotte Lutgen died July 15, 2022, at Nazareth Motherhouse in Concordia, Kansas. She was 94 years old and a Sister of St. Joseph for 74 years. She was born in rural Tipton, Kan., on November 26, 1927, to Charles and Elizabeth Koenigsman Lutgen, the oldest of seven children, and was baptized Geraldine. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph, Concordia, Kan., on February 2, 1948. On August 14, 1948, Geraldine received the habit of the Sisters of St. Joseph and was given the name Sister Charlotte. She pronounced first vows on August 15, 1949 and final vows on August 15, 1952.

