It's not often an incumbent governor wades into his party's primary for Secretary of State. But Governor Ducey endorced Phoenix businessman Beau Lane Wednesday via Twitter. When you are polling at 5%, with less than two weeks to go before the primary, any endorsement is welcome. Especially if it comes from the Governor. "I was delighted to get that endorsement," Lane said.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO