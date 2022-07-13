ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Be Careful Yakima Fire Danger is High in The Valley

By Lance Tormey
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yakima Fire Department officials say they're concerned about a big wildfire taking off and consuming homes or businesses. In fact fire officials say quick action by firefighters in Yakima on Tuesday helped prevent a big wildfire taking on in the 1500 block of East Spruce Street and burning a nearby apartment...

kffm.com

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Drivers Your Commute Could Be Slowed Friday

Yakima city crews continue with summer road and signal work. City officials say water line work will result in the closure of Powerhouse Road between Englewood Avenue and North 26th Avenue Friday, July 15th. Work on the project will begin at 7:00 am and last until 3:30 pm. Due to heavy traffic volumes on Powerhouse Road, drivers can expect delays and should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed. Detours around the construction site will be available.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Driving in Yakima? City Crews Are Busy With Road Work

Yakima city crews continue with summer road and signal work. City officials say water line work will result in the closure of Powerhouse Road between Englewood Avenue and North 26th Avenue starting Wednesday, July 13th through Friday, July 15th. Work on the project will begin at 7:00 am and last until 3:30 pm each day.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself

4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself. It's time for some more hidden gems of the Yakima Valley! Which ones have you been lucky enough to experience?. I was in the frozen foods aisle at the grocery store yesterday looking for a cheap microwave pasta to get, and it was near closing time for the store. Two of the store's employees were talking with each other and one of them was saying, "You know where some really GOOD sushi is? It's in Selah and it's called Teppenyaki Box." He had to repeat the name of the restaurant several times because the other employee was confused as to what he was trying to say. So when I got home, I looked it up on Google and found it. Teppenyaki serves rice bowls, chicken, beef, and shrimp options, rice with salmon, chicken, or shrimp, and teriyaki rice as a side dish or added with salmon or pork. And yes, they have sushi on the menu, too! I am going to check out this hidden gem on my next payday for sure! The menu posted on their Facebook page is from a few years back, so hopefully the prices haven't gone up that much since then!
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Yakima, WA
City
Valley, WA
107.3 KFFM

Two Drivers Injured in Wednesday Crash on Highway 12

A crash on U.S. Highway 12 on Wednesday left two drivers with injuries and forced a 9-mile closure of the roadway for several hours. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a semi-truck driver crashed into a vehicle at about 6:45 am Wednesday. Troopers say the large truck crossed the center line...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
107.3 KFFM

County Approves Yakima’s Regional Crime Intelligence Center

It's been talked about now it's about to become a reality in Yakima. The Yakima County Commissioners Friday accepted a 2.8 million federal grant to start what's being called the Regional Crime Intelligence Center. Vicki Baker from the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments says they haven't yet determined where the center will be located but it could be placed in a Yakima County Sheriff's Office substation in Zillah.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Can Now Recycle Styrofoam and Mattresses

If you are an avid recycler in Yakima you know it's been frustrating not having a place to recycle Styrofoam. However it's no longer a problem because Yakima's DTG Recycle, at the old Anderson Rock & Demo Pit location, recently announced new mattress and Styrofoam recycling programs. DTG Recycle officials say Styrofoam has been added to the free community recycle drop box area. After you drop off your Styrofoam it's shredded "put in a densifier, heated and extruded into ingots. The ingots are then sent off and turned into items such as picture frames, fence posts and curb stops." You're encouraged to pre-package the Styrofoam to make it easier to recycle.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Driver Alert; Englewood Avenue Road Work Tuesday

Road and signal improvements continue in the city of Yakima this summer as crews do their best to not impact traffic to slow your commute. But if your commute takes you down Englewood avenue you may have to find another way to work or wherever you are going on Tuesday, July 12. City crews Tuesday are closing a section of Englewood Avenue so crews from the Yakima Tieton Irrigation District can repair an irrigation main.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Fire Season#Yakima Fire Department#East Spruce Street
107.3 KFFM

Heat Advisory In Effect for Yakima with Extreme Heat Reaching Triple Digits

Beware of Heat Stroke: Extreme Weather Advisory Issued for Yakima. If you live in the city limits of Yakima, I certainly hope that you have a working air conditioner in your place. We are expecting a heat wave to strike the city, which is certainly not uncommon around here. It doesn't matter if you've lived here for 20 years or 20 minutes, you will come to expect some intense heat.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

The Dam Story Continues -$26 Million To Save Fish, Ease Flooding

You've seen the rocks, the heavy equipment, near the rushing water...what's going on, what's the update on the Nelson Dam?. Nelson Dam, on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River, just west of the North 40th Ave. Fred Meyer store, was built in the 1920s to divert irrigation water for Yakima and the Naches-Cowiche Irrigation Association. In those days there wasn't an environmental concern for fish and the original design did not allow any fish passage. The dam did however divert more than water. Dirt and silt piled up and resulted in periodic flooding.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Coroner Issues Warning About Deadly Drugs

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has a warning for those who use drugs in Yakima. Curtice says over the last two days he's seen 4 overdose deaths and he's concerned there's a large amount of fentanyl laced pills being sold on the streets of Yakima. He's hoping he doesn't see another rash of overdoses in the coming weeks. Curtice says he doesn't know if a warning will make any difference to those who use drug but he's hoping someone hears the message.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
107.3 KFFM

5 FUN Restaurants in Washington State to Take Your Kids

I remember my parents taking my little brother and me to The Old Spaghetti Factory and it was one of my favorite places to eat. I loved the Victorian feel of the decor and I especially loved getting Spumoni ice cream for dessert. The spaghetti wasn't half bad, either, from what I can recall. The Spokane location is inside an old liquor warehouse. They probably have ghosts in there, too! Ha, just kidding.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Attention Creative Kids! Free Lemonade Day in Yakima Aug 13th!

What's a great way to inspire your kids to create this summer? How about we start with Lemonade Day!. The Yakima Chamber of Commerce is inviting the children of the community to book their free 10x10 space right now for the August 13th, 2022 event at SOZO Sports of Central Washington, located at 2210 S 38th Ave, Yakima, WA 98903.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Here Are 12 of the Best New Businesses That Opened in Yakima in 2022

Can you believe we are halfway through the year 2022? Before you know it, we'll be celebrating a (hopefully) happy New Year's Eve, but first, let's celebrate some of the new businesses that have popped up in the Yakima area. We've included a few new businesses that opened up in Union Gap in the mix because, well, why not? Besides, Union Gap was the first location for the city of Yakima (North Yakima)!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Did Elvis Perform in Yakima and Have You Seen the Film ELVIS Yet?

As I write this I am watching Knotting Hill, a romantic classic that is a must-watch at least once. There are plenty of movies like that and the best ones, are great to own. As of this writing, the rotten tomato meter is scoring it at 78% with an audience score of 94% above Baz Luhrmann's Romeo & Juliet and Moulin Rouge. His directing style is so unique and the below trailer looks so good. With such an incredible catalog of songs and years of life to cover, it will for sure bring up feelings for all sorts of people.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Free Outdoor Adventure This Weekend at Nile Valley Community Days

Looking into outdoor adventures for your weekend? You can head to Jim Sprick Park in Naches, WA this Saturday and Sunday for Nile Valley Community Days!. Nile Valley Days is held at Jim Sprick Community Park during the third full weekend in July of each year. The weekend is packed with fun family activities: Many vendors with hand-crafted items, displays, kid’s games, horseshoes, live entertainment, black-powder demonstrations, horseshoe tournaments, gold prospecting demonstrations. Come join us for a weekend of fun-filled events and old-fashioned competition as well as great music and food at Jim Sprick Community Park.
NACHES, WA
107.3 KFFM

Hey Yakima What’s The Trick For Picking a Ripe Melon?

Everyone has a theory about how to pick the most juicy watermelon. You've heard all the tricks from knocking on watermelons to looking for special marks on the fruit. For many picking out a watermelon at the store can be frustrating if you're wrong when you get home. You are then either forced to eat or throw away the mush or bring it back to the store.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Need a Loan to Pay for Gas in Yakima? You’re Not Alone

Pawn shops are busy in the Yakima Valley and in other parts of the state as people look for ways to pay for record high gas and grocery prices. Diane Mabry, co-owner of Yakima's Best Way Pawn says she's seen a huge increase in customers over the last year as the Biden administration pushes policies that are pushing up the cost of living.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy