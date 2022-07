Michelle Waterson is thankful to have the UFC in support of mom fighters. When Michelle Waterson first came to the UFC her feisty, fun attitude quickly made her a fan favorite. She was a mom and a fighter and always made sure that her fans knew that it was ok to be both. Strong moms have since begun to grace the UFC more and more. Now, there are even two mom champions and perhaps Waterson can be next.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO