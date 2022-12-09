Barbiecore! See Anne Hathaway, Ciara, Kim Kardashian and More Rock the Head-to-Toe Hot Pink Trend

Hot pink is in! If you're looking for a color trend to hop on this season, the latest fashion craze is Barbiecore.

Inspired by the beloved plastic doll, the style consists of wearing head-to-toe fuchsia looks — and your favorite celebrities are obsessed.

Anne Hathaway proved Barbiecore is the "it" aesthetic when she graced the streets of Milan in a vibrant monochrome ensemble to attend the Valentino Haute Couture show in Italy in July 2022. The WeCrashed star wowed in a custom sequin dress by the label, which featured a high-necked construction and a mini skirt. Hathaway styled the frock with the brand's beloved platform heels and a studded mini bag.

Ariana DeBose , who was also in attendance, stunned in a fuchsia, off-the-shoulder Valentino dress with sky-high heels.

We have Valentino to thank for the heightened love of the flirty hue. In March 2022, Pier Paolo Piccioli unveiled the fall 2022 Valentino collection at Paris Fashion Week that consisted of only pink and black pieces. "I was fascinated by the idea of having this moment of reflection and digging deeper," he told Vogue in an interview that same month, adding that the shade is meant to "intensify the senses."

Of course, Valentino isn't the only brand to play around with hot pink.

In May 2022, Ciara turned heads at the amfAR Gala during Cannes Film Festival , wearing a sleek, high-slit bubblegum pink gown by Dundas. "La Vie en Rose," the hitmaker captioned a carousel of images that showed her posing in the figure-hugging dress that also featured a cutout at the bodice. Ciara finalized the number with ballroom gloves and sparkly pink heels.

Though Barbiecore is having a major moment in 2022, some celebs were ahead of the trend, debuting hot pink looks in years past.

While in New York ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October 2021, Kim Kardashian was seen leaving the Ritz-Carlton in an eye-catching, all-pink look from Balenciaga. The sighting also commemorated her Balenciaga era . The reality star wowed in a sharp velvet blazer from the label, which she styled with glossy, over-the-knee boots.

Tracee Ellis Ross is also a fan of Barbiecore. In September 2019, the actress stepped out in a hot pink Christopher John Rogers design for the Popsugar x ABC Embrace Your Ish party in Los Angeles. The outfit featured a puffy crop top and a coordinating balloon skirt. Ross paired the set with neon pink-lined PVC heels.

As for why Barbiecore is so enticing, we can assume it's because the color is attention-grabbing. The hue makes nearly any outfit feel more glamorous and put together.

Keep scrolling to see more stars take on the Barbiecore trend: