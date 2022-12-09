ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Barbiecore! See Anne Hathaway, Ciara, Kim Kardashian and More Rock the Head-to-Toe Hot Pink Trend

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21m5IO_0geWag1D00

Hot pink is in! If you're looking for a color trend to hop on this season, the latest fashion craze is Barbiecore.

Inspired by the beloved plastic doll, the style consists of wearing head-to-toe fuchsia looks — and your favorite celebrities are obsessed.

Anne Hathaway proved Barbiecore is the "it" aesthetic when she graced the streets of Milan in a vibrant monochrome ensemble to attend the Valentino Haute Couture show in Italy in July 2022. The WeCrashed star wowed in a custom sequin dress by the label, which featured a high-necked construction and a mini skirt. Hathaway styled the frock with the brand's beloved platform heels and a studded mini bag.

Ariana DeBose , who was also in attendance, stunned in a fuchsia, off-the-shoulder Valentino dress with sky-high heels.

We have Valentino to thank for the heightened love of the flirty hue. In March 2022, Pier Paolo Piccioli unveiled the fall 2022 Valentino collection at Paris Fashion Week that consisted of only pink and black pieces. "I was fascinated by the idea of having this moment of reflection and digging deeper," he told Vogue in an interview that same month, adding that the shade is meant to "intensify the senses."

Of course, Valentino isn't the only brand to play around with hot pink.

In May 2022, Ciara turned heads at the amfAR Gala during Cannes Film Festival , wearing a sleek, high-slit bubblegum pink gown by Dundas. "La Vie en Rose," the hitmaker captioned a carousel of images that showed her posing in the figure-hugging dress that also featured a cutout at the bodice. Ciara finalized the number with ballroom gloves and sparkly pink heels.

Though Barbiecore is having a major moment in 2022, some celebs were ahead of the trend, debuting hot pink looks in years past.

While in New York ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October 2021, Kim Kardashian was seen leaving the Ritz-Carlton in an eye-catching, all-pink look from Balenciaga. The sighting also commemorated her Balenciaga era . The reality star wowed in a sharp velvet blazer from the label, which she styled with glossy, over-the-knee boots.

Tracee Ellis Ross is also a fan of Barbiecore. In September 2019, the actress stepped out in a hot pink Christopher John Rogers design for the Popsugar x ABC Embrace Your Ish party in Los Angeles. The outfit featured a puffy crop top and a coordinating balloon skirt. Ross paired the set with neon pink-lined PVC heels.

As for why Barbiecore is so enticing, we can assume it's because the color is attention-grabbing. The hue makes nearly any outfit feel more glamorous and put together.

Keep scrolling to see more stars take on the Barbiecore trend:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Trolls Kim Kardashian for Posting a Throwback Photo of Her And Chicago: ‘This Was Just Because It Went With Your Feed’

Keeping it real. Khloé Kardashian lovingly trolled her sister Kim Kardashian for sharing a picture of her — and revealed the apparent reason for the post. “Awwwwww. I know this was just [posted] because it went with your feed but the caption got me 🫶🏽🥹,” Khloé, 38, commented on an Instagram photo of her and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

21 of the Best ’80s-Style Fashion Finds for Women

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. So '80s! If you're loving the '80s fashion revival, you're far from alone. Thanks to shows like Stranger Things and Freaks and Geeks, the '80s love has carried on through the decades — especially when it comes to fashion! 21 […]
Us Weekly

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Cause of Death Revealed

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' cause of death has been revealed after he died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There were “no signs of foul play” and the case is officially closed, Us Weekly confirms. The Ellen […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Us Weekly

‘Ellen’ Producer Andy Lassner Pays Tribute to Late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Honoring a friend. Andy Lassner paid tribute to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss after the dancer's death at age 40. "Rest, my friend," the former Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer, 55, tweeted on Wednesday, December 14. The Daytime Emmy winner included a throwback photo that showed him, Boss and Ellen DeGeneres in a […]
Us Weekly

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Former DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death: ‘I Will Miss Him’

Remembering her friend. Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her former DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, after the dancer died by reported suicide on Tuesday, December 13, at age 40. "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," DeGeneres, 64, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 14, alongside a photo of her hugging her fellow television personality. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Below Deck Med’s Hannah Ferrier Warned Below Deck Adventure’s Faye Clarke Against Joining the Franchise: ‘It’s Worse Than You’ll Ever Imagine’

From one chief stew to another. Below Deck Adventure's Faye Clarke detailed her conversation with Hannah Ferrier about joining the franchise — which resulted in some unexpected advice. "I reached out to Hannah on Instagram and I was quite shocked that she replied. She told me not to do it," Faye, 37, who appears in […]
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Alum Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead at 40: Yvette Nicole Brown, Sharna Burgess and More Stars React

Gone too soon. Celebrities are mourning the loss of TV personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss after his death at age 40. Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, December 14, that the dancer died one day prior in Los Angeles reportedly by suicide. Boss' wife, Allison Holker, broke her silence in a statement soon after the news made headlines. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Prince William and Princess Kate Are All Smiles in 2022 Holiday Card Alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Winter blues! Prince William and Princess Kate unveiled their 2022 holiday card as the countdown to Christmas continues. “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card! 🎄,” the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, captioned the sweet snap via Instagram on Tuesday, December 13. The couple were all smiles while […]
Us Weekly

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Days After His 9th Wedding Anniversary With Allison Holker

Stephen "tWitch" Boss died on Tuesday, December 13 — just three days after he and wife Allison Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. "Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he shared via Instagram on Saturday, December 10, alongside a few photos from their wedding. For her part, Holker, 34, shared a video of stills […]
Us Weekly

Gisele Bundchen Glitters in Gold on 1st Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce

Golden girl! Gisele Bündchen had all eyes on her as she returned to the red carpet for the first time following her split from Tom Brady. The supermodel, 42, attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th anniversary celebration in her native Brazil on Monday, December 12. For the glitzy occasion, Bündchen was a shimmery sight in a […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

262K+
Followers
25K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy