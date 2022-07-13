U.N. chief hopes for final Ukraine grain deal next week

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday as optimism about a deal to resume Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine raised the prospect of strong competition on the export market, traders said. * The losses were kept in check by signs of strong demand for U.S. supplies. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat in the week ended July 7 totaled 1.047 million tonnes, the biggest weekly tally since March 2020. That was well above trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes and up from 286,385 tonnes the previous week. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 15-3/4 cents at $7.95 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 14-1/2 cents lower at $8.62-1/4 and MGEX September spring wheat futures ended down 3-1/4 cents to $9.10-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)

