World

U.N. chief hopes for final Ukraine grain deal next week

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

UNITED NATIONS, July 13 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an "important and substantive step" was made towards a comprehensive deal...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 1-Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says

KYIV, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas". Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia has increased the quota for its exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the government said on Sunday, citing sufficient domestic supplies. The country banned exports of sunflower seeds from the end of March until the end of August and imposed an export quota...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 7-Ukrainian city grieves 4-year-old girl after Russian missile attack

(New headline, adds details of strike, grains talks, UK summons envoy) * At least 23 killed in Russian attack: Ukrainian officials. VINNYTSIA, Ukraine, July 15 (Reuters) A Ukrainian city far from the frontline grieved its dead including a 4-year-old girl with Down's Syndrome on Friday, a day after a Russian missile attack killed at least 23 people and wounded scores.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Agriculture Online

Russia says document nearly ready on resumption of Ukraine grain exports

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Russia's proposals on how to bring about a resumption of Ukrainian grain exports were "largely supported" by negotiators taking part in talks this week in Istanbul, the Russian defence ministry said on Friday, and an agreement was close. The ministry said that work on what...
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump 'Viciously' Attacking Republicans 'Will Come Back to Bite Him': Luntz

GOP pollster Frank Luntz predicted Saturday that former President Donald Trump's attacks targeting fellow Republicans "will come back to bite him," particularly as investigations and other controversies continue to pile up. Some analysts have suggested that Trump's grip on control of the Republican Party is waning, particularly as the former...
POTUS
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 6-Russia says it will ramp up operations as rockets pound Ukraine

KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday its forces would step up military operations in Ukraine in "all operational areas" as Moscow's rockets and missiles pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days. Rockets hit the northeastern town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Indonesia calls for G20 joint forum to tackle food crisis

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday called for a G20 joint forum to come up with concrete action to tackle growing food insecurity and a looming fertilizer supply crisis. She said the world is facing alarming global hunger due to war,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall as Ukraine export hopes rise

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday as optimism about a deal to resume Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine raised the prospect of strong competition on the export market, traders said. * The losses were kept in check by signs of strong demand for U.S. supplies. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat in the week ended July 7 totaled 1.047 million tonnes, the biggest weekly tally since March 2020. That was well above trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes and up from 286,385 tonnes the previous week. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 15-3/4 cents at $7.95 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 14-1/2 cents lower at $8.62-1/4 and MGEX September spring wheat futures ended down 3-1/4 cents to $9.10-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 3-Ukraine denounces deadly missile strike as war overshadows G20 meeting

(Adds details from G20 meeting in paragraph 16) * At least 23 killed in Russian attack: Ukrainian officials. * Nations pledge to cooperate on war crimes investigations. VINNYTSIA, Ukraine, July 15 (Reuters) - Senior Western officials directly accused their Russian counterparts of war crimes on Friday after Russian missiles struck a Ukrainian city far behind the frontlines in an attack Kyiv officials said killed at least 23 people.
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 2-Russia resumes long-range bombardment of Ukrainian cities

KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol on Saturday, the latest in a series of bombardments of urban areas that has killed at least 37 people in the last three days and wounded scores. Ukrainian emergency services said two people were wounded and...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Nigeria approves imports of GMO wheat from Argentina's Bioceres - co spokesperson

BUENOS AIRES, July 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria has approved imports of a drought-resistant, genetically modified wheat developed by Argentina's Bioceres, a company spokesperson said on Friday. Australia, New Zealand and Brazil have previously authorized the importation of foods made from Bioceres' HB4 wheat, which is also resistant to the herbicide...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

As Ukraine grain deal emerges, U.S. aims to ease concerns over Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday sought to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports by reassuring banks, shipping and insurance companies that such transactions would not breach Washington's sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Enabling those Russian exports is a key part of attempts...
U.S. POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Yellen says G20 must act to address short-term food insecurity crisis

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday urged Group of 20 major economies to take urgent action to address a short-term food insecurity crisis exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine, and avoid market-distorting export restrictions and stockpiling. Yellen, speaking at a meeting of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Agriculture Online

Ukraine harvests 3.6 mln T grain with low yield so far, farm ministry says

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have threshed 3.6 million tonnes of grain of the 2022 grain harvest from about 10% of the sowing area, Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement that the yield averaged 2.93 tonnes per hectare. Ministry data showed that...
AGRICULTURE

