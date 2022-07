Blockchain-based domain name provider, Unstoppable Domains today announced its partnership with MoonPay to make it easier to buy crypto. Thanks to the partnership, investors can now buy and send crypto from MoonPay to their wallets using their Unstoppable Domains. With this move, Unstoppable Domains hopes to make crypto transactions simpler for the larger public. Here’s all you need to know about the Unstoppable Domains x MoonPay partnership.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO