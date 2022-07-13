ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Parents' Choice Tennessee sues WCS leadership over Wit & Wisdom curriculum

By Coleman Bomar • Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents’ Choice Tennessee, a Franklin-based self-identified parents’ rights group, is suing Williamson County Schools leadership over the district’s Wit & Wisdom curriculum, claiming it teaches Critical Race Theory (CRT) in violation of state law and Common Core values. Patricia J. Lucente, founder of Parents’ Choice, and...

