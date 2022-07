Restaurant industry veteran G.J. Hart is coming out of retirement to become Red Robin's next CEO and president, replacing Paul Murphy, who will retire at the end of the year. Hart knows the sit-down burger chain well, having been a member of its board since 2019. He was most recently CEO of Torchy's Tacos before abruptly retiring in November to spend more time with his family.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO