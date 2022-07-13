ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Are You A True Texan? These People Have A Program To Help You With That.

By Charlie
Mix 94.1
Mix 94.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's an interesting premise. A lot of us have pride in our hometowns or states that we grew up in. I've never seen something quite like this. There's a group that has a program that will turn you into a "certified true Texan." So if you're having your doubts...

mix941kmxj.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Society
City
Amarillo, TX
KLTV

West Texas Sheriff gets help from the Capital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Out in our nation’s capital earlier today representative Jodey Arrington of the 19th District of Texas held a press conference alongside other state elected officials across the country in regard to the current state of the border. U-S Representative Arrington spoke in front of the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

One Texas Eatery Among America's Greatest Roadside Restaurants

Roadside restaurants are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food. Cheapism compiled a list of America's greatest roadside restaurants. The website states, "America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer."
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texan#The Secession Group#Christian#Potter Randall County
El Paso News

Tax-free weekend in Texas, New Mexico nears: What to know

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7,...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Myhighplains.com

Assistant City Attorney for Amarillo Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Courtney White is the Assistant City Attorney for the City of Amarillo, and she’s this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. A conversation with Courtney White, assistant city attorney for the City of Amarillo. Growing up the daughter of two lawyers, White initially started her legal career in a local firm before shifting her attention to municipal law—one of the most generalist occupations within the legal community. White tells host Jason Boyett what she loves about being a “low-level bureaucrat,” what legal work looks like at City Hall, and why she was nominated this spring to become president-elect of the 35,000-member Texas Young Lawyers Association. (Ultimately White lost that election but enjoyed the campaign process.) This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

5th annual Water Bash to take place at Bones Hooks Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 5th annual Water Bash will take place at Bones Hooks Park Saturday, July 30. Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food, is hosting the event along with other community partners. The public event will feature water balloon and water gun wars...
AMARILLO, TX
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Fritch

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Fritch, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission. For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy