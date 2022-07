The Colorado Chamber of Commerce on Thursday released endorsements for the state House and Senate elections, choosing almost all Republican candidates. The chamber is backing 43 candidates in the 82 legislative races in the November general election. Of the endorsed candidates, 35 are Republicans and 8 are Democrats. The chamber said it chose its candidates based on their support and commitment to local businesses, as well as their willingness to work across party lines.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO