What are the seven wonders of the world? They come from a list that was compiled in the second century so many feel they need to be updated. The original list included the Pyramids of Giza, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Statue of Zeus at Olympia, the Temple of Artemis, the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, the Colossus of Rhodes, and the Pharos of Alexandria.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO