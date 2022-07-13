Swissray Customer Care Announced It Has Acquired Ownership of Swissray International’s Radiographic Division

Celebrating over 18 years of service in the fight against human exploitation. SARASOTA, FL – This year, More Too Life, Inc. (MTL) is celebrating over 18 years of dedicated service and advocacy as an anti-human trafficking organization. As one of Florida’s notable non-profits, MTL presents the 2022 “Inspire Change” Anniversary Fundraiser Event which features a 100 Heroes Campaign and an elegant banquet on Friday, July 22, 2022. The Inspire Change Anniversary Banquet will be held at Art Ovation by Marriot located at 1255 North Palm Avenue at 6:30pm. Doors open at 6pm with a wine reception at 5:30pm.

