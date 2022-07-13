ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Swissray Customer Care Announced It Has Acquired Ownership of Swissray International’s Radiographic Division

Tampa Bay News Wire
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (July 14, 2022)—Swissray Customer Care, a leading provider of digital radiography systems, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Swissray International’s radiographic division. To better serve current customers, the acquisition of the radiographic division, includes all customer contracts, system parts and system assets from Swissray International. Swissray Customer...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay News Wire

Sheltair Aviation partners with Elegant Living Tampa

The nation’s largest privately-owned aviation service provider network partners with luxury lifestyle brand to host events for women of high-net worth. Tampa, FL, July 12, 2022 – Make no mistake, women of wealth are reaching new heights. Women control $11 trillion dollars in assets and make up 21% of the C-level positions in the United States, according to McKinsey & Co., with both those numbers on the rise. In fact, Chief, a C-suite private membership network focused on connecting women executive leaders that launched in 2019, has 12,000 C-level members with 60,000 women on a waiting list.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

More Too Life presents “Inspire Change 2022”

Celebrating over 18 years of service in the fight against human exploitation. SARASOTA, FL – This year, More Too Life, Inc. (MTL) is celebrating over 18 years of dedicated service and advocacy as an anti-human trafficking organization. As one of Florida’s notable non-profits, MTL presents the 2022 “Inspire Change” Anniversary Fundraiser Event which features a 100 Heroes Campaign and an elegant banquet on Friday, July 22, 2022. The Inspire Change Anniversary Banquet will be held at Art Ovation by Marriot located at 1255 North Palm Avenue at 6:30pm. Doors open at 6pm with a wine reception at 5:30pm.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Sheraton Sand Key Resort Partners with Hands On Education for a Life Recipe

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2022 — The most recent addition to the Sheraton Sand Key Resort culinary staff is 22-year-old prep cook, Jenna Wieneke. Wieneke, almost completely blind following a life-threatening motorcycle accident, was not sure she would ever be able to work again, especially not in a kitchen. But Sheraton Sand Key Resort’s award-winning Executive Chef, Andrew Basch has a secret ingredient for joint success.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Flat Fee MLS Florida!

According to the latest Florida real estate market trend, the median home value in Florida is $378,104. The house prices rose 20.9% in March 2022 compared to last year. Florida’s median home price has grown 33.1% over the past year. Home values in Tampa have been valued by 21.2%...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Health and Beauty Fair

Location: 4950 Peridia Blvd E Bradenton, Florida, 34203. Date & Time: Saturday, August 6th, 11 AM to 3 PM. This relaxing day will feature the latest technology in non-invasive, no down time facial/neck treatment for fine lines and wrinkles, SofWave. On-site treatments, demos, discounts & samples, vendors & shopping, food, wine & live music + amazing door prizes! Free EMSlim body sculpting session w/ SofWave purchase.
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy