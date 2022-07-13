Live 95.9 Pet Of The Week: Beauford

When I was growing up in Northern Berkshire County most of my birthday parties took place at my home. I would have the typical parties with friends and families. Of course, there would be cake and ice cream, pizza and plenty of presents. Sometimes we would have my birthday parties at locations like Valley Park Lanes in North Adams or the 'Just Fun' arcade at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough. When I was really little, we had one of my parties at Burger King in North Adams. So, yeah I had the typical type of birthday gatherings that kids normally have. Nothing too out of the ordinary.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO