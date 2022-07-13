ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks Sign Andrei Kuzmenko to One-Year, Entry Level Contract

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has officially signed forward Andrei Kuzmenko to a one-year, entry level contract. "We are happy to finalize this contract with Andrei," said Allvin. "I have been watching him for quite some time and while we...

NHL

Marino Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Devils send Ty Smith and 2023 third-round draft pick to Pittsburgh. The New Jersey Devils today acquired defenseman John Marino via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Ty Smith and the club's third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Wild Signs Forward Liam Ohgren to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Liam Ohgren to a three-year, entry-level contract. Ohgren, 18 (1/28/04), collected 58 points (33-25=58) and a plus-41 rating in 30 games with Djurgarden in the Swedish Junior League in...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Mike Matheson from the Penguins

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Saturday that defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. A 6-foot-2, 188-pound rearguard, Matheson amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 74...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Penguins Acquire Ty Smith and a 2023 Draft Pick for John Marino

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman John Marino, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Smith, 22, is signed through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $863,333.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Avalanche Signs Brad Hunt

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Brad Hunt to a two-year contract through the 2023-24 season. Hunt, 33, appeared in 50 games for the Vancouver Canucks this past season, recording 17 points (3g/14a). Signed by the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent on July 6, 2013, Hunt has collected 76 points (22g54a) in 241 career NHL games with Edmonton, St. Louis, Nashville, Vegas, Minnesota and Vancouver. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound defenseman has also played in four career postseason contests, making his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut as a member of the Wild on Aug. 2, 2020 at Vancouver. Hunt set career highs in goals (8), points (19) and games played (59) during the 2019-20 campaign with Minnesota and ranked third among team defensemen with 10 power-play points.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Best free agent signing debated by NHL.com

It was a wild first two days when the NHL free agent market opened Wednesday with several big-name players changing addresses in the first 48 hours. It's hard to determine winners and losers before we see these players on the ice and how they fit with their new teammates. But...
NHL
NHL

Jarnkrok signs four-year, $8.4 million contract with Maple Leafs

Forward had 30 points with Flames, Kraken last season. Calle Jarnkrok signed a four-year, $8.4 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. It has an average annual value of $2.1 million. The 30-year-old forward had 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 66 regular-season games for the Calgary...
NHL
NHL

Penguins Sign Owen Pickering to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed their 2022 first-round pick, defenseman Owen Pickering, to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Pickering's entry-level contract will begin when he turns professional. The 18-year old was selected by the Penguins in the first round (21st overall) of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Sabres sign 2022 1st-round picks to entry-level deals

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forwards Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund, and Jiri Kulich to three-year, entry-level contracts, the team announced Friday. Buffalo selected Savoie (ninth overall), Ostlund (16th), and Kulich (28th) last Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The three forwards are currently participating in their first development camp, though Savoie is not practicing due to an injury he sustained last month during the WHL playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Introducing Andrew Brunette | THREE THINGS

Meet the Devils new associate coach, Andrew Brunette in Three Things, presented by Geico. On Friday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced the hiring of Andrew Brunette to join Lindy Ruff's coaching staff as an associate coach. Brunette joins the Devils with an extensive resume from both his playing days and after his retirement. Brunette, who is often referred to by his nickname Bruno, is beloved by his former teammates and opponents alike, with former NHLer and current ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro telling The Athletic:
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Firkus making name for himself as Kraken prospect

SEATTLE -- Jagger Firkus has yet to play his first NHL game, but the 18-year-old Seattle Kraken forward prospect already has a catchy nickname and has been compared to one of the top scorers in the League. "He scores goals, and he scores goals in a lot of different ways,"...
SEATTLE, WA
