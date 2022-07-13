Community Education Has a New Director

The Highway 4 resurfacing project is nearly complete, and the road has reopened to traffic north of Cosmos. Nine miles of Highway 4 was resurfaced from the north side of Cosmos to south of Meeker County Road 23 – south of Grove City. The remaining work will take place under traffic. Drivers should remain alert to crews and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway until all work is completed. Travelers may encounter flaggers and brief delays when permanent striping operations begin in 14 days. Duininck, Inc. is the contractor for the 4-point-5 million dollar project.

GROVE CITY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO