Litchfield, MN

Community Education Has a New Director

 3 days ago

A new Community Education Director took over in Litchfield last month. Grant Solem had been named interim director last March and was approved as director in June. Solem grew up in Cosmos, attended BOLD High School and went to college...

Meeker Memorial Hospital Hires an Athletic Trainer

Meeker Memorial Hospital recently hired Brooke Hubert as an Athletic Trainer. She will be working in conjunction with the Litchfield School District to provide her services at sporting events. Hubert says she will be at the school for practices, will be present at home games and will likely travel with...
LITCHFIELD, MN
Litchfield Business Icon, Ed Olson Passed Away This Week

A Litchfield business icon passed away on Tuesday. Ed Olson was a long-time licensed real estate broker and operated the Ed Olson Agency in downtown Litchfield. Olson graduated from Grove City High School in 1948; and in 1950, enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean War in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper.
LITCHFIELD, MN
New London Water Days Celebration

The New London Water Days celebration is taking place this weekend in New London. Several fun events will be taking place at the “City on the Pond” in northern Kandiyohi County. The Little Crow Ski Team performs tonight – as it does most Friday nights – at Neer...
NEW LONDON, MN
Edwin “Ed” Olson

92-year-old EDWIN L. “ED” OLSON passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Meeker Memorial Hospital following a short illness. Ed Olson is survived by his son – Scott Olson of Litchfield. Daughter – Beth Steen of Elk River. Grandchildren – Brett (& Rachel) Steen,...
LITCHFIELD, MN
“Cinderella” Lead Actors

Litchfield Community Theatre presents “Cinderella” next week – July 21st, 22nd and 23rd at 7 p.m. and July 24th at 2 p.m. in the Bernie Aaker Auditorium. Tickets are on sale through Litchfield Community Education or online at litchfieldcommunitytheatre.com. For more details, call Litchfield Community Education at 693-2354.
LITCHFIELD, MN
Watkins Blood Drive Results

The blood drive in Watkins on Wednesday came close to reaching its goal. The goal was 57-units, and 56-units were actually collected. There were 6 no-shows, 5 walk-ins and one first-time donor. The next blood drive in Watkins will be on Tuesday, September 20th from 1-to-7 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Church.
WATKINS, MN
Richmond Kicks Off Annual River Lake Days This Weekend

RICHMOND -- Richmond's annual city celebration kicks off Thursday. The River Lake Days festivities kick off with a citywide garage sale. Friday's events include the car show, inflatables, medallion hunt, bingo and live music. On Saturday highlights include the kiddie parade, kids games, petting zoo, and live music. The festivities...
RICHMOND, MN
I-94 Work Almost Done After Four-Year Project

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has firmed up a completion date for its sprawling Interstate 94 project. Crews have been expanding the stretch between Maple Grove and Clearwater for four years now. The last stage goes from Monticello to Hasty and MnDOT says that will be wrapped...
CLEARWATER, MN
Highway 4 Resurfacing Project Nearly Complete

The Highway 4 resurfacing project is nearly complete, and the road has reopened to traffic north of Cosmos. Nine miles of Highway 4 was resurfaced from the north side of Cosmos to south of Meeker County Road 23 – south of Grove City. The remaining work will take place under traffic. Drivers should remain alert to crews and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway until all work is completed. Travelers may encounter flaggers and brief delays when permanent striping operations begin in 14 days. Duininck, Inc. is the contractor for the 4-point-5 million dollar project.
GROVE CITY, MN
Sheriff removal is problematic

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - How do you remove a sheriff from office who just won’t leave?. After Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson’s drunk driving crash in December there were calls for him to resign from state lawmakers and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. There were renewed calls for Hutchinson...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Check Out Minnesota’s Cutest, Coziest, and Most Unique Coffee Shop and Café

One of my favorite things in the world is coffee, and close to it is finding cute and quaint places to admire and enjoy. And I think I found my new favorite spot! Of course, I was scrolling through TikTok when I found out about this place and now, I am dying to find a time to drive there. The place is Smith’s Coffee and Café located at 8107 Eden Prairie Rd, Eden Prairie, MN.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Zoo Owner Bit by Camel At Hemker Park & Zoo

On Wednesday afternoon at 2:44, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an animal bite which occurred at the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport. Upon arrival of deputies, they learned that the victim was an employee of the zoo and was escorting a camel through an alleyway to prepare it for transport to another facility.
FREEPORT, MN
Detour Re-Routing Traffic Near Rice Bridge and South of Randall

Aside from work being done on Highway 10 north of Rice, Stearns County has started a project on County Road 1 in that is re-routing traffic. The road reconstruction project started Sunday near County Road 1 just west of the bridge in Rice that spans the Mississippi River. Workers are doing tree removal and installing erosion control devices this week. Motorists are asked to avoid the construction area if possible.
RICE, MN
Man, 60, hospitalized after hang glider crashes in southern Minnesota lake

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 60-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday after a hang glider crash in southern Minnesota. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office says the "motorized or powered" hang glider crashed shortly before 2 p.m. on Clear Lake in Lexington Township, which is roughly 50 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Jay Ugland, of nearby Le Center, was the only person in the aircraft, which was fitted with pontoon floats for aquatic landings and takeoffs. Anglers on the lake helped Ugland out of the water, and a medical helicopter flew him to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.  The cause of the crash is under investigation. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

