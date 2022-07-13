ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ask Lois: Help! I don’t know where in South Florida to take my out-of-town guests

By Lois K. Solomon, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

“I’m embarrassed to say that, even after living here for almost 40 years, I still draw a blank on outdoor sites and activities when out-of-town visitors are coming. Besides the obvious beach alternative, what do you like to recommend?” — Jim Demarest, Fort Lauderdale

Jim, I am very familiar with this feeling. Sometimes you wonder, “Is there anything to do here besides go out to eat?” There is! Although many of us focus on restaurants and the beach, there are plentiful walks to take, lots of nature to appreciate and places to bike, canoe and kayak.

If your guests like to stroll through really cool neighborhoods, I put together a list of power walks with terrific scenery. There are six walks, in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Sunrise. You can make them as long or as short as everyone is in the mood for, and I included parking recommendations and a cafe at the end of each for a snack.

I also have a list of iconic South Florida destinations that will give your guests a taste of the assortment of things there are to do here, including the Morikami Museum in Delray Beach with its fabulous gardens, the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near Boynton Beach, Bonnet House in Fort Lauderdale, and Bob Roth’s New River Groves in Davie (get the key lime pie!).

There are several places you can take out a canoe or kayak, including the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton and George English Park in Fort Lauderdale. Many parks also offer bike rentals, as do shops along the beaches, including Hollywood Beach Trikke, 327 Johnson St. ($20 for three hours for bicycles or skates; HollywoodBeachTrikke.com ), and Sun & Fun Cycles, 1404 N. Broadwalk, also in Hollywood (basic cruiser or skates for $10 an hour; Sun-and-Fun-Cycles.myshopify.com ).

Two more crowd-pleasers: Butterfly World in Coconut Creek, which has thousands of colorful butterflies and birds ( ButterflyWorld.com ) and the three-quarter-mile boardwalk at Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Delray Beach , part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail ( FloridaBirdingTrail.com ).

The Wakodahatchee boardwalk takes you over water and islands that attract an assortment of birds, along with turtles, alligators and frogs. A vibrant Facebook group, Wakodahatchee Wetlands and Green Cay Nature Preserve , records hawks and herons catching fish and taking care of their young, purple gallinules and blue jays in flight, and the occasional bobcat family hunting for food. Bring your camera; you’re guaranteed some Instagrammable pics.

We’ve all been in the position of drawing a blank when guests ask what there is to do here. But as you can see, there are a lot of outdoor options that show us how to relish the natural world that surrounds us. Just go early in the day during our blistering summer.

Find Lois Solomon’s stories, referenced in this column, at SunSentinel.com/sfl-lois-k-solomon-bio-staff.html .

Do you have a favorite outdoor spot I left out? Send me your recommendations or other questions you have about life in South Florida at AskLois@sunsentinel.com .

Comments / 1

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: Sammy Hagar bartending in Boca Raton, a Burmese pop-up dinner and The Flamingo Flea

It’s Sammy Hagar weekend on Lake Boca as the Red Rocker gets behind the bar on Saturday, July 23, at the Waterstone Resort & Marina’s SeaSpray Inlet Grill with his new line of “sparkling rum” cocktails in a can. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m., with Hagar scheduled to be on hand from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and behind the bar from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktails, which recently arrived in ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What property rights? Last holdout condo owners in Boca fight investor’s termination bid

Can you really own a piece of real estate if someone else can force you to give it up? Apparently not, if what you thought you owned is a condo unit in Florida. Howard and Melissa Fellman thought they owned a condo unit that Howard bought in 1992 in what was then called Mission Viejo Condominiums at the intersection of Powerline and West Palmetto Park roads in Boca Raton. The Fellmans have a deed. And they have a copy of the covenants, which spells out their rights and responsibilities as unit owners.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Willie T’s Seafood Shack in Fort Lauderdale; Ocean One Bar & Grille in Royal Palm Beach

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. A replacement for Elliot Wolf’s pandemic-closed sandwicherie, Lunchroom, this seafood house from Virginia’s Thompson Hospitality expects to open in late August inside the Harbor Shops on 17th Street. Willie T’s, which has locations in the Washington, D.C., area, serves fried and grilled Gulf shrimp, catfish and lobsters, along with oyster po’boys, crab cakes, salmon and Old Bay-seasoned, waffle-cut fries. 1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale; WillieTsSeafoodShack.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fish#Hunting#Birds#The Morikami Museum#Bonnet House
thefamilyvacationguide.com

12 of the Best Beaches in Fort Lauderdale

Florida has some of the most incredible beaches with white sandy shores and clear ocean waters. While Miami is known as the best place for party beaches, Fort Lauderdale has just as beautiful vistas without the crowds. Fort Lauderdale is only 25 miles north of Miami along the Gold Coast....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Fish Company Named Among 15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Florida

FLAGLER BEACH – Flagler Fish Company, located just south of Moody Blvd in Flagler Beach, has been named one of the 15 best seafood restaurants in the state of Florida. Trips to Discover, the publication which gave it the honor, is an online travel magazine which claims monthly readership of over 1.6 million people.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fantasy Room opens in Hollywood, plus 3 new dining options at Mall at Wellington Green

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Salento Coffee Shop, West Palm Beach This 4-year-old Colombian coffeehouse from owners Jaime and Johanna Lara has moved two blocks north to a ...
WELLINGTON, FL
cruzely.com

Which Airport Should You Fly for a Florida Cruise?

Without a doubt, South Florida is the cruise capital of the world. Between PortMiami and Port Everglades (in Fort Lauderdale), literally thousands of cruises and millions of passengers depart the area each year sailing around the world. No matter which cruise line you want to sail, it almost surely has...
FLORIDA STATE
dailyadvent.com

Billionaire Ken Griffin’s Colossal Palm Beach Estate Riles Up Neighbors

The hedge funder has amassed the largest swath of land in Palm Beach. Cue the drama. The Chicago Tribune/Getty Like a sliver of Versailles transplanted in Palm Beach, billionaire Ken Griffin’s estate extends along 1,400 feet of the Florida coast. For the past decade, the hedge fund titan has gobbled up parcel after...
PALM BEACH, FL
ABC Action News

Step inside Florida's best Japanese garden

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Experience the essence of Japan in Florida at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. This living exhibit features a 16-acre park of renowned Japanese gardens, tranquil waterfalls, winding nature trails, world-class bonsai display, galleries of historical and contemporary Asian art, and so much more. Morikami is...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy