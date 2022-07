Unexpected results, upsets and trap games are a staple of every college football season. No team's path to a playoff trip, conference title or bowl berth will go smooth or according to plan. Don't expect that to change in 2022 either, as all of the top contenders - Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Texas A&M, Michigan, Notre Dame and Utah - each have tricky matchups to navigate on the road and in terms of timing. A "trap game" doesn't mean the favorite will lose that game, but by our definition, the timing or location makes these contests tougher than some may expect.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO