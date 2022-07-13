ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Million Dollar Listing' Star Is Bringing Big Business To Texas

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Million Dollar Listing star is bringing her talents — and extensive client roster — to the Lone Star State.

Tracy Tutor , a Beverly Hills broker and Douglas Elliman real estate agent, is expanding into Texas with the help of local agent Breah Brown , according to The Real Deal . This is her first real estate team expansion outside of California.

Tutor, who was the first female broker on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles , has been quietly scoping out Texas real estate for the past two years. She cited the move that a lot of her friends and clients were making from California to Texas .

"I wanted to be really selective about where I felt the most connective tissue was between different areas, where I felt my clients wanted to be and where I felt that there was reciprocal business," Tutor said. She added that she saw about $40 million in Dallas real estate sales between her friends and clients in the past year.

Right now, Dallas is Tutor's main focus, followed by Austin and then Houston. Tutor said she was drawn to Brown, a Dallas native, for her "hustle as a single mom and wants to elevate the presence of women real estate agents in Texas," the Dallas Morning News reported.

Douglas Elliman first opened its Houston branch in August 2019 and then expanded into Dallas in April 2021. There are 301 agents across the Lone Star State.

Comments / 1

