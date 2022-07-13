ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is Ohio's Most Popular Drink

By Logan DeLoye
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbR7D_0geVjMoH00
Photo : Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Ohio.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the most popular soda in all of Ohio is Faygo. Faygo has many popular flavors including blueberry, vanilla, and peach among the most popular. Eat This Not That mentioned that the corporate headquarters are located in the Midwest.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the most popular soda in Ohio:

"If Google trends are any indication, Faygo is more popular than you'd think."

For more information and a full list of the favorite soda in every state visit HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio then you definitely know that this state has a lot to offer. There are many hidden gems that just wait for tourists to discover them. And while there are a few popular places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers, Ohio has so much more to offer, and that's what this article is all about: beautiful but often overlooked places in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Trends#Soda#Food Drink#Coke
Travel Maven

10 Ohio Festivals to Attend this July

After two long years of COVID — and what seems like an even longer winter — Ohioans are ready to head outside for some summer fun. There are tons of outdoor festivals and fairs taking place throughout the state this month. Keep reading for the top 10 events to attend and where you can find them.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National Park

Located in northeast Ohio you'll find the quaint rural village of Boston Township tucked inside Ohio's only National Park, Cuyahoga Valley. Home to just over 1,000 residents, this historically preserved town is seemingly in the middle of nowhere far from the hustle and bustle of the surrounding Amish Country stops. A trip to this village will have you feeling as if you're worlds away from everything.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Ohio Natural Wonder Attracts Visitors from Around the World

Ohio is filled with natural wonders, from caves covered in crystals to breathtaking waterfalls and state parks, there's always something waiting to be explored here. Few people are aware that Ohio is actually home to the largest glacial grooves in the world. This natural wonder is easily accessible and can be found on Kelleys Island. Keep reading to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Richmond

Only three other states — California, North Carolina and Utah — saw a bigger economic boon from their national parks than the Old Dominion last year.

Data: National Park Service; Note: Delaware does not include any National Parks that collect visitor data; Map: Axios VisualsMore than 22 million people — roughly the entire population of Florida — visited Virginia State Parks in 2021 and spent a record $1.3 billion in the surrounding communities, according to a new report from the National Parks Service.Driving the news: The pandemic pushed people outdoors and in search of virus-free fun, which translated into record visitation and revenue for the state’s national parks and local economies that depend on them.Of note: Only three other states — California, North Carolina and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in South Carolina

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In South Carolina, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Cheesesteak in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, visit one of these restaurants, which all serve mouthwatering cheesesteaks. Located in Lakewood, Buckeye Beer Engine has one of the best cheesesteaks you can find on the westside. Their beer cheesesteak comes on a hoagie roll and has thin slices of steak, thyme mushrooms, caramelized onions, and beer cheese. If you're gluten-intolerant, you can sub the hoagie roll for a gluten-free bun.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

The 3 best places to get Mexican food in Akron

tacos on platePhoto by Jarrett Lopez (Unsplash) The Akron area has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be overwhelming. So here are the three best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in and near Akron.
AKRON, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Dr. Cassandra McDonald Propose Legislation to Akron's Mayor Dan Horrigan to Limit Contact Between Police and Motorists

Akron, OH. - Jayland Walker faced an untimely death on June 27, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Media outlets reported that Akron's police officers killed Walker during a foot chase following a hot pursuit vehicle stop. According to media reports, eight officers fired more than 90 bullets toward Walker and struck him approximately 60 times. Walker's family funeralized Jayland on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. They held the funeral service at the Akron Civic Center.
AKRON, OH
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
615
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy