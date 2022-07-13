ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California’s Most Popular Drink

By Logan DeLoye
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbR7D_0geVfXqW00
Photo : Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Cream, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in California.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the most popular soda in all of California is cream soda. This soda is not as popular in many other states, but Californian's can't get enough of it!

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the most popular soda in California:

"Whether Californians are referring to Barq's or to homemade cream soda, they're definitely onto something. Vanilla cream soda is a delicious treat, and it pairs well with any summer food."

For more information and a full list of the favorite soda in every state visit HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Celebrities fined for using too much water amid drought in California

Severe droughts in California have led some counties to enact unprecedented water budgets. But a CBS Los Angeles investigation found that celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone are using as much as three times their allotted water budget. David Goldstein, the CBS Los Angeles reporter who led this investigation, joins Ben Tracy on CBS News to discuss.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
UPI News

'Very pregnant' sea lion visits California golf course

June 24 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers responded to a California golf course to escort a "very pregnant" sea lion from a putting green back to the ocean. SeaWorld Animal Rescue said a team was summoned to Omni La Costa Resort in San Diego County on Thursday when the sea lion was spotted resting on a putting green at the resort's golf course.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
WebMD

California Counties Consider Mask Mandates as COVID Cases Rise

July 10, 2022 -- Public health officials in California are urging caution and considering a potential return to indoor mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise due to the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, according to CBS News. Across the state, 35 of California’s 58 counties have reached the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Soda#Food Drink#Coke#Californians
motor1.com

Pedestrians attack Waymo self-driving cars in Arizona, California

Two Waymo self-driving vehicles were reportedly attacked by pedestrians in two separate incidents in Arizona and California this month. The first incident occurred at 3 a.m. on 5 July in Tempe, Arizona, where a pedestrian described as "erratic" by Waymo spokesperson Nick Smith ran out in front of a Jaguar I-Pace EV that was operating in fully autonomous mode.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WashingtonExaminer

Tripped up: Newsom's Montana vacation latest in string of travel controversies

Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) out-of-state travels are drawing waves of negative headlines — and not for the first time. Newsom is currently on vacation with his family in Montana, which is blacklisted by the state of California over what the latter deems discriminatory laws against LGBT individuals. Last year, California banned state-funded travel to Montana after its Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, announced that transgender female students cannot compete in girls sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mansionglobal.com

You Can Rent the Famous Joshua Tree ‘Invisible House’ For $150,000 a Month

A reflective glass-and-steel residence in California’s Joshua Tree National Park, widely known as the “Invisible House,” has come on the market as a rental asking $150,000 per month. A reflective glass-and-steel residence in California’s Joshua Tree National Park, widely known as the “Invisible House,” has come on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

What You Need To Know About The Water Crisis On The West Coast

The West Coast is facing a dire drought situation that's affecting citizens, property holders, and public officials. For context, a lot of the rules governing water rights go back a century or more, according to CNN. Today, there is less water to go around and more pressure on the system, thanks in part to worsening environmental conditions. Water rights attorney Nathan Metcalf said, "It's an old water system that many perceive isn't set up to deal with current climatic and hydraulic conditions. It's just not really set up to deal with climate change and the changing needs for water both from an environmental standpoint, and then there's also the rub between agriculture and municipal." States like California need to find new ways to allocate the precious supply of water and figure out how it can be distributed fairly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food & Wine

The Best Resort in Mexico Is Worth the Trip for the Mezcal Alone

One of the best artisanal mezcal collections in Mexico boasts spectacular ocean views that may include whales, depending on the day. Perched on the southernmost tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, the luxe Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal recently debuted its picturesque, open-air mezcal-drinking experience: the Agave Study at Peacock Alley. The property was just named the Best Resort in Mexico by Travel & Leisure, and I'd venture to say the mezcal alone (okay, and maybe the whales) makes it worth the trip.
LIFESTYLE
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
3K+
Followers
924
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy