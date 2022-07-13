ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Two arrested on murder charges in Summers County

By REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWTwo_0geVfIqr00

UPDATE: Summers County WV, (Hinton News) - Police were called to the scene of a murder in Forest Hill on the morning of July 12. Rusty Allen Weikle and Rebakah Weikle, both 30, of Forest Hill, were arrested and are being charged with the murder of their young child. [caption id="attachment_3993" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3goAgm_0geVfIqr00
Rusty Allen Weikle[/caption] According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived to find the home in "deplorable conditions." [caption id="attachment_3996" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K66DM_0geVfIqr00 Rebakah Weikle[/caption] TRIGGER WARNING: Graphic descriptions After arriving on the scene, officers located a four-year-old child on a small bed. According to the criminal complaint, the officer saw a large laceration on the child's throat and an enormous amount of blood in the bed. Following an investigation, the criminal complaint states that officers determined that Rusty Weikle committed the murder early in the morning and then went back to bed. Rusty and Rebakah remained in bed together while the child lay deceased in another room before eventually calling 911. Additionally, the complaint states that upon investigation, it was determined that Rebakah conspired with Rusty to murder the child by stabbing them four times in the chest and cutting their throat with a "deep laceration." During interviews, Rebakah allegedly told officers Rusty left the bedroom for an extended time, eventually returned, and told her he "took care of the problem." Allegedly, she also stated that he told her he had killed their child and that she had helped clean blood from the victim. The criminal complaint states that at no time did Rebakah render aid to the child or attempt to call emergency services. Both Rusty and Rebakah are currently residing in Southern Regional Jail. At the time of writing, they are both awaiting further proceedings, and bail has not been set. The crime remains under investigation.

Original Story on Summers County Murder

BREAKING: Summers County (Hinton News) - Two individuals, Rusty Allen Weikle and Rebakah Weikle have been arrested in Summers County on multiple charges including first-degree murder, murder of a child by custodian and others. The Hinton News will provide more information as soon as it is available.

The post Two arrested on murder charges in Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 1 injured in head-on Nicholas County crash

NETTIE, WV (WOWK) – One person has died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nicholas County. According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 3:41 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 on WV Route 20 near the Cheer Lane intersection in Nettie. Troopers say a pickup truck with two occupants crossed into the opposite lane and struck a log truck head-on.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County man faces charges after reportedly stealing bike

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, deputies were alerted of a stolen dirt bike on Bachman Road in Beckwith. Deputies spoke to the owner of the dirt bike and their parents, and searched the neighborhood. The deputies […]
OAK HILL, WV
wchstv.com

Summers County couple accused of murdering 4-year-old daughter

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:24 p.m. 7/13/22. Court records said a Summers County couple were charged with murdering their 4-year-old daughter after they plotted to kill the girl and the husband stabbed her. Rusty and Rebakah Weikle, both 30, of Forest Hill were arrested after the body...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man killed, woman injured in Nicholas County crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed Thursday in Nicholas County after his vehicle struck a log truck head on, West Virginia State Police said. Anthony O’Brien, 42, of Leivasy was driving a pickup truck on Rt. 20 near Cheer Lane in Nettie, W.Va., when the truck crossed into the opposite lane and struck an oncoming log truck, a news release from WVSP said.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hill, WV
Summers County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Summers County, WV
City
Hinton, WV
WSAZ

Parents face murder charges following 4-year-old’s death

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A mother and father have been charged with first-degree murder in their four-year-old child’s death, State Police report. Law enforcement responded to Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area Tuesday morning where the young girl was found dead. Investigators determined the girl’s parents,...
WVNS

Officials call for change to CPS reporting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The region has seen several disturbing cases of child abuse and the deaths of two children in recent years, officials report. Authorities say it is time for change to the Child Protective Services Reporting system. One Summers County neighborhood in Forrest Hill was stunned on...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

One dead and one seriously hurt in Nicholas County crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – WVSP are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Nicholas County. On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 3:41 pm, Cpl. E. E. Bostic responded to a fatal crash that occurred on WV Rt 20 near the intersection of Cheer Lane, in Nettie West Virginia. During the officer’s investigation and according to witness statements, Anthony O’Brien, 42 of Leivasy, West Virginia was driving a 1992 GMC pickup and crossed into the opposite lane striking an oncoming log truck head on. Mr. O’Brien was pronounced deceased by medical personnel on scene.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Nicholas County man facing felony charges of Forgery

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Nicholas County man faces felony charges of Forgery in relation to instances from earlier in the year. According to reports from Corporal Bostic, Christopher Greathouse made two mobile deposits on February 28, 2022 totalling $550.00. The deposits were made using checks owned by...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
Lootpress

3 charged in connection with fire at historic WVa church

SHADY SPRING, WV (AP) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic church in West Virginia, state police said. Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston; James Dean Elmore, 19, of Beckley; and a juvenile boy were charged in connection with the fire at St. Colman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area of Raleigh County, police said Wednesday.
SHADY SPRING, WV
thecarrollnews.com

HPD makes drug bust

A call to local law enforcement about a suspicious male July 3 led to a Hillsville man being arrested on a wide array of drug charges. According to Hillsville Police Chief Shannon Goad, his department received a call on July 3 from the Super 8 Hotel at Hillsville’s Exit 14 off Interstate 77 to a suspicious male causing problems in the lobby. Sgt. Josh Edwards and officer Chad Reynolds responded. Goad said Aaron Craig Meeks, 37, of Hillsville, was arrested for being intoxicated in public.
HILLSVILLE, VA
lootpress.com

Four-year-old child found dead in Summers County

UPDATE: On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8:26 am, members of the Hinton Detachment and Summers County Sheriff’s Office responded to Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area of Summers County in reference to a death investigation. Once on scene, a four year old female victim was found...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

26-year-old dead after car crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On July 14, 2022, members of the WVSP Logan Detachment responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash located along WV Route 10 between the communities of Logan and Man, WV. Investigation revealed the operator and victim, Maria Ann Ellis, 26 of Rock, West...
LOGAN, WV
Lootpress

Backgrounder: Beckley’s First State Police Headquarters

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia created a State Police force in 1919, and dispersed units statewide early the next year. The detachment assigned to Beckley was initially headquartered in the Hotel Willis, formerly located at the intersection of McCreery and South Heber Streets—now a city parking lot.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Giles Co. authorities searching for armed and dangerous person

UPDATE 12:19 p.m.: After authorities spent the morning searching for an armed person in connection with a shooting at a home just outside of Narrows, Giles County Emergency Services announced there is no longer an active threat to the community. Officials continue to urge residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the […]
GILES COUNTY, VA
WVNS

WV fallen deputy and volunteer fireman to receive medal of valor

CHARLESTON, WV — Tuesday, July 12, 2022, The West Virginia First Responder Honor Board met for the second time to add 2 more nominees for the Medal of Valor. The Board voted unanimously to include the names of fallen Nicholas County Deputy, Thomas Baker and fallen Gassaway Volunteer Firefighter, John Forbush, for consideration.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley woman pleads guilty to Heroin, Meth distribution

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley woman pleaded guilty on Friday to the distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine. According to court information, Brenda Crewey, 49, admitted to selling about four ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her home on February 21, 2020. Crewey also admitted to being responsible for the distribution of at least 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin over the previous year.
WDBJ7.com

Manhole explodes in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Arton Williams doesn’t open his restaurant Caribbica Soul until noon, which is why he was concerned when he got a call to go downtown Wednesday morning. “I had a phone call from the maintenance of the building. He was informing me that there was some...
ROANOKE, VA
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
889
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy