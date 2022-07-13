West Nyack school opens new splash pad for special-needs students

A Rockland county school finally unveiled a new splash pad for its special-needs students.

Jesse J. Kaplan School in West Nyack serves 500 students from ages 5 to 21, many of whom have autism, cognitive disabilities or other related medical conditions.

The school has an indoor pool, and its new splash pad makes it more accessible for them.

Administrators tell News 12 the water-spraying and the bucket-dumps have a calming effect on many of the students.

"Having the opportunity to take a break during their instructional day, to come outside and be in the splash pad, participate in the activities here, it's going to be extremely beneficial and therapeutic for their access to their education and learning, and being more available for that learning" says Rockland BOCES Assistant Principal Patricia Caruso.

The PTA raised $98,000 for the project, and the school received a grant for the final touches.