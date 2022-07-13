ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Pizza Date Night at Queen Creek Olive Mill every second Wednesday of the month!

AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cat's Pajamas Bistro re-opens for business in Scottsdale. The restaurant has hired all new...

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Chili Lime Chick Shish Kabobs

If you're looking for a way to change up date night, check out Queen Creek Olive Mill!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Has Announced It's Closing

Another local favorite restaurant has closed.Evan Wise/Unsplash. The downtown Mesa community has seen a number of new restaurant and activity additions in recent years. Its performing arts center continues to draw big names, despite having Phoenix right around the corner. Plus, with the light rail line coming through Mesa, it makes it easy for many in outside communities to visit without ever stepping foot in their car. However, despite this, one longtime restaurant and brewery has now called it quits after nearly a decade of business and serving the community.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Field Trip Friday: Having fun out of the sun in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Scott Pasmore and Tess Rafols spent the morning out on Field Trip Friday to show you some things in the Valley to get you having fun OUT of the sun!. The Denettes program started in 2018 and is made of five teams: Affinity, Synergy, Harmony, Unity and Rising Stars. Synchronized ice skating is incredibly competitive as a sport, and the Denettes are proud to represent Chandler on the ice!
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Arizona Is Home To A 3-Story, High-Speed Waterslide

Summer is in full swing and people are itching to get outside and play in the water. What better way to do that then by going down a three-story, high-speed waterslide?. Only In Your State reported that Arizona is home to a huge waterslide that is not for the faint of heart. Located at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa, the waterslide is the perfect thrill for anyone.
ARIZONA STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Arizona Grocery Store Chain Breaks Super 'Sweet' World Record

An Arizona-based grocery chain has broken a Guinness World Record. ABC 15 reported that Bashas' officially broke the record for the world's largest doughnut mosaic. According to Bashas' officials, the chain started preparing to break the world record on Monday by cutting, frying, and packaging the 14,000 doughnuts that were used. The mosaic was a whopping 900-square-foot recreation of the Bashas' 90th anniversary logo.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Taco Truck Opening Local Restaurant

A taco truck is moving into a new location.Xavier Crook/Unsplash. Anyone who has set foot in metro Phoenix knows of the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants. And while there is an establishment seemingly on every street corner, some of the best Mexican options are not found in traditional brick-and-mortar locations, but instead in pop-ups and taco trucks. Whether these locations force the vendors to focus specifically on one or two things is what helps them thrive in providing delicious flavors, or it’s the exclusivity that makes it popular, many of these food-slinging truck owners create a cult-like following for their food. And now, one local food truck has decided to make the leap from truck to building, in hopes of making it easier for more customers to enjoy their food.
PHOENIX, AZ
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Phoenix, AZ — 30 Top Places!

An exciting desert city to visit is Phoenix for its attractions, shopping, and dining opportunities. Besides its brightly-lit nightclubs and stunning golf courses, you’ll have your pick from an eclectic food scene filled with delicious cuisines. Indeed, the Arizona capital boasts of flavors from classic American to the more...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

'Went for a morning waddle': Ducks strolling on I-10 rescued by DPS

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A family of ducklings is safe and sound after two DPS troopers escorted them across Interstate 10 and Fairway Drive in Avondale early Saturday morning, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) pictures showed. The roadway camera pictures captured the guiding efforts of the troopers as they controlled...
AVONDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These Classic Valley Restaurants are Closing Soon. How to Visit for The Last Time

Everyone has a favorite restaurant to meet friends, a bar where the bartender knows their name and drink order, or maybe a charming tea house they used to frequent with their grandmother. But even classic spots like these don't last forever. Four long-standing, popular Valley restaurants are closing this month.
AZFamily

Bashas’ breaks world record for largest doughnut mosaic

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley grocer was successful in getting its name on the next edition of the Guinness World Records by making the largest doughnut mosaic at Basha High School. The team at Bashas’ joined Good Morning Arizona with Ian Schwartz to talk about the chain’s landmark anniversary, not to mention the baking skills, patience, and math skills required to make it happen.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant that Requires a Waiver is Opening

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is opening.Jennifer Burke/Unsplash. If the summer wasn’t hot enough for you, your mouth is about to experience a new level of spice. At least that is what a new spicy chicken sandwich restaurant is hoping for as it brings its sauce and its specialty ingredients to town. For crispy chicken sandwich lovers, this should be fantastic news.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New River residents concerned over neighborhood being overrun by cows

Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren’t following the rules. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Maceo Carter says on his flight from Phoenix to Denver, United Airlines employees broke his wheelchair to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

After 36 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

Another local restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. While the summer months often bring a nice boon in restaurant visits in other areas of the country, the same is not true for many areas around Arizona. Due to the extreme heat, as well as seasonal visitors returning home for the summer, local eateries often see profits dwindle during this time of the year. It has been an especially difficult July for metro Phoenix restaurants, as many long-time favorites and established brands have shut down. That number appears to be climbing still, as another local establishment has officially called it quits.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Most popular alternative cars in Phoenix named

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Once gas prices started going up, Valley drivers with electric or hybrid vehicles didn’t mind at all. In a previous On Your Side report, drivers were basically gloating. “Looking back at it, it was the best choice I’ve ever made. I’m saving money hand over fist,” one electric vehicle driver told us.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women: Lin Sue Flood, Hospice of the Valley

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022, including Lin Sue Flood, director of community engagement, Hospice of the Valley. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
PHOENIX, AZ

