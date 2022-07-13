ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton County, NH

John Sellers: Price of everything higher than a year ago

laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago

We have many immediate issues facing us. Food is rising by the day, heating oil and propane, which has doubled, then fuel, gasoline and diesel, which has more than doubled since Joe Biden took the presidency, is hitting everyone who needs a vehicle, and in rural New Hampshire you need a...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
laconiadailysun.com

Effects of climate change are already changing life on the Seacoast

For residents of Hampton, flooding has become a regular event. (Courtesy of Debra Bourbeau) This article is the first of a two-part series about New Hampshire communities on the frontlines of climate change. Part two will be published Monday, July 18. Those living on the New Hampshire Seacoast are intimately...
HAMPTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

An idyllic lifestyle — Island living on Lake Winnipesaukee

I've recently updated everyone on the real estate activity for residential, commercial, and waterfront homes here in the Lakes Region. I guess I skipped a beat… just a little offshore of Lake Winnipesaukee's 72 square miles of water area is 258 unique islands. Six of the islands are connected to the mainland by bridges, including Governors Island, Lon Island, Black Cat Island, Christmas Island, Oak Island, and Worcester Island. The reaming 252 come in all shapes and sizes.
REAL ESTATE
laconiadailysun.com

Franklin welcomes Lakes Region eBikes to downtown

FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin welcomes Lakes Region eBikes to Downtown Franklin. Lakes Region eBikes offers rentals and retail sales of Surface 604 eBikes, parts and accessories. An ebike is a bicycle that has a battery to assist the rider with pedaling and can be ridden by anyone — no special license required.
FRANKLIN, NH
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire fields 'record' level of insurance fraud cases

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire investigators are fielding a "record" number of insurance fraud cases, many of them stemming from auto claims. Christopher Nicolopoulos, commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department, said the agency's fraud unit referred 22 cases of suspected insurance fraud – a record high – for prosecution during the fiscal year that ended June 30. The claims totaled $283,000, the agency said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
County
Grafton County, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Claremont youth drop-in center is a model for Laconia

CLAREMONT — In a world dimmed by dead ends and dying hope, the Claremont Learning Partnership shines like a beacon. The only hint of what waits in a clapboard building at the corner of Main Street and Elm is an outdoor deck brimming with toys and giggles, where at-risk little ones play.
CLAREMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire faces new lawsuit over school funding

(The Center Square) – A group of New Hampshire taxpayers is suing the state over its school funding formula, claiming it has created inequities by forcing some communities to increase local property taxes to supplement the lack of state funding. The lawsuit, filed in Grafton County Superior Court by...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Vendors and sponsors wanted for Plymouth yard sale

PLYMOUTH — Vendors and sponsors wanted for the annual Plymouth town wide yard sale Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain or shine). Sites include a huge community group site at the Plymouth Municipal Airport, 311 Quincy Road, several organization sites, and yard sale locations throughout Plymouth. Community site vendors may register up to the day of the sale.
PLYMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Brad Wolff hosts service at Union Church July 17

MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck is pleased to announce that Rev. Brad Wolff will be the minister for their July 17 worship service. Pastor Wolff is a retired Lutheran minister and long-time summer preacher at the church. Rev. Wolff was also a Social Studies teacher at Newfound and Ashland school districts, and is a former NH Department of Education Social Studies Teacher of the Year. Music for the service will be provided by Amy Weston, who has also been a part of summer worship at the church for many years.
MEREDITH, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
laconiadailysun.com

Free boat classes at Fay's Boat Yard

GILFORD — You asked for them, free boat classes at Fay's Boat Yard, 71 Varney Point Road. To sign up, email: linda.@faysboatyard.com. Location at Fay's Boat Yard, upstairs in classroom, stairs to the right of the gas tank near sailboat well. First Up - "How to Read a Chart...
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Program on Cyanobacteria set for July 20th

MEREDITH — A free program on Cyanobacteria will be held at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive on Wednesday, July 20, beginning at 7 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Lake Winnipesaukee Association, the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee and the Windy Waters Conservancy. The program is open to the public and all are encouraged to come learn more about this critically important topic. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments. There is plenty of parking and the Community Center is handicap accessible.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Rich Bergeron: A recent experience with jury selection in Belknap County

I recently had the opportunity to observe how Belknap Superior Court conducts the jury selection process. I was "lucky" enough to have my name called twice. The first was a civil case. The judge asks questions that might disqualify you as a juror if you answer yes to any of them. I had to answer a big yes since I personally investigated Attorney Paul Fitzgerald, who represented the plaintiff in the case. I investigated Fitzgerald because former Judge James D. O'Neill III (recently retired) and Fitzgerald are very close friends who grew up living right across the street from each other on Old North Main Street in Laconia. This was a fact they each had an obligation to disclose in every case Fitzgerald and O'Neill worked together. This paper covered the Governor's Island case involving Richard Homsi very closely. Fitzgerald represented Governor's Island against Homsi, and Judge O'Neill filed multiple adverse rulings against Homsi in the case, including a massive judgment against Homsi filed on O'Neill's final day on the bench. When I spoke to Judge Elizabeth Leonard about my jury duty conflict I simply stated, "I personally investigated Paul Fitzgerald for his failure to disclose his personal relationship with Judge O'Neill in a prior case." I then looked to my right where Fitzgerald himself was standing, and he would not make eye contact with me at all. He further made no attempt to deny the allegation. In fact, he was literally speechless, just as he has been in the wake of multiple phone calls to his office inquiring about his friendship with O'Neill. Fitzgerald and O'Neill appear to be "untouchable" in the local justice system. I have alerted all the appropriate authorities of their collusion, but I am aware of no action being taken to hold either accountable.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Pipelines#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Daily Sun
laconiadailysun.com

‘The Rainbow Fish’ presentation at Franklin Opera House

FRANKLIN — Franklin Area Children’s Theatre presents the first performance of its summer camp series. With a stage version of the beloved children’s book “The Rainbow Fish.”. The story is about a small rainbow fish with shiny, multi-colored scales. The other fish wish that they had...
FRANKLIN, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford-Laconia church volunteers are grilling lunch at Isaiah 61

LACONIA — This summer, First United Methodist Church of Gilford-Laconia is sponsoring a free lunch at Isaiah 61 Café every second Tuesday of the month. FUMC volunteers work the grill for lunch throughout summer with church members providing side dishes. The grilled lunches will continue through August. FUMC, Gilford-Laconia, has been active with Isaiah 61 Café for more than two years.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

SLA Bass Fishing Tournament set for July 23

HOLDERNESS — The second of three tournaments in the Squam Canoe Classic: Bass Fishing Tournament Series will be on Saturday, July 23, load up the canoe, kayak, float tube or any style of human powered watercraft and head out. Seasoned pros alongside the most amateur anglers are going to...
HOLDERNESS, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Those Summer Nights

Audiences have one more weekend to enjoy the Interlakes Theatre production of Grease. The musical has shows through Sunday, July 17. (Colin Stevenson/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
LACONIA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy