This Michigan Island Has Been Named The Best In The Continental US

Photo : Getty Images

Michigan's Mackinac Island has taken home the trophy for best island in the Continental U.S., according to Travel and Leisure.

Travel and Leisure conducted a World's Best survey at the end of 2021 in association with full-service market research company M&RR. In the survey, readers voted on numerous World's Best categories, including hotels, national parks, airlines — And, of course, islands. The island category was rated by their natural attractions/beaches, activities/sights, restaurants/food, people/friendliness and value. The people voted, and Mackinac Island came out on top with an overall score of 89.10. Here's what Travel and Leisure said about the island:

“Eighty percent of this roughly four-square-mile island on Lake Huron is protected as a state park. The family-friendly downtown has many restaurants, fudge shops, and galleries. There are also several golf courses, one of which, known as “Wawa,” lies on a battlefield where the British captured the island from the Americans in the War of 1812. You can explore the island by foot, bike or horse-drawn carriage, but no cars are allowed. Accommodations include the Grand Hotel, which dates back to 1887 and earned the No. 6 spot on this year’s list of the Best Hotels in the Midwest.”

