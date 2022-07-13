ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California’s Most Popular Drink

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Cream, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in California.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the most popular soda in all of California is cream soda. This soda is not as popular in many other states, but Californian's can't get enough of it!

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the most popular soda in California:

"Whether Californians are referring to Barq's or to homemade cream soda, they're definitely onto something. Vanilla cream soda is a delicious treat, and it pairs well with any summer food."

For more information and a full list of the favorite soda in every state visit HERE.

