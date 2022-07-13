ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Is Missouri's Most Popular Drink

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Missouri.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the most popular soda in all of Missouri is Faygo. Faygo has many popular flavors including blueberry, vanilla, and peach among the most popular. Eat This Not That mentioned that the corporate headquarters are located in the Midwest.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the most popular soda in Missouri:

"Faygo is based in Michigan, but Missouri loves this soda, too. Try the peach flavor!"

For more information and a full list of the favorite soda in every state visit HERE.

Perry Romaker
3d ago

Don't know how they came to this conclusion, but I really doubt that it is accurate.

Columbia Missourian

Black farmers say their agrarian heritage isn't lost but needs support

As Edward Linzie sees it, there’s no separating farming from Black history. A native Boone County resident and a third-generation farmer, Linzie splits his time between his full-time job working for a lawn care service and his true passion, his farm. To Linzie, farming is something not just integral to him, but to the African American experience as a whole.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Y101

According to Yelp, This is the Best Ice Cream in Missouri

Yelp thinks it knows everything. I'm skeptical, but interested in what they claim is the best ice cream in the state of Missouri. In case you didn't know, Sunday, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day. They should have made it to be Monday so we could all have the day off, but that's a conversation for a different day. In honor of all things cold and creamy, Yelp has named the best ice cream in each state. In Missouri, they say it's...(*drumroll please*)...Cookies and Creamery in Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Missouri Dairy Recalls 'Chocolate to Die For' Ice Cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Belfonte Dairy announced a recall of 1.5-quarts (1.41L)“Chocolate to Die For” Premium Ice Cream produced at its Kansas City ice cream manufacturing facility. The product may contain undeclared peanuts. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

