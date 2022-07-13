ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

‘Love Is Blind’ Faces Lawsuit From Former Contestant Alleging Sleep Deprivation and Low Pay

By Elisabeth McGowan
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8yM4_0geVXnEG00
Netflix; Inset: Ser Baffo/Netflix

The producers of Netflix’s hit romance series Love Is Blind are facing a class-action lawsuit filed by season 2 contestant Jeremy Hartwell. In the complaint, the reality TV alum issued multiple allegations against the show, “forcing contestants to work drunk, starved, sleep-deprived and underpaid,” according to a July 13, 2022, press release issued by Payton Employment Law, PC, viewed by In Touch. Netflix and Kinetic Content did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about the Love Is Blind lawsuit.

What Are the Accusations Against Love Is Blind?

On June 29, 2022, Cartwell filed a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of all contestants on Love Is Blind with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

“They intentionally underpaid the cast members, deprived them of food, water and sleep, plied them with booze and cut off their access to personal contacts and most of the outside world,” Hartwell’s attorney, Chantal Payton, said in a statement within the press release. “This made cast members hungry for social connections and altered their emotions and decision-making.”

Payton also claimed that participants’ contracts “required contestants to agree that if they left the show before filming was done, they would be penalized by being required to pay $50,000 in ‘liquidated damages.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Da7H0_0geVXnEG00
Ser Baffo/Netflix

“With that being 50 times what some of the cast members would earn during the entire time that they worked, this certainly had the potential to instill fear in the cast and enable production to exert even further control,” Hartwell’s attorney added.

The contestant also alleged that the “only drinks that defendants regularly provided to the cast were alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, energy drinks and mixers. Hydrating drinks such as water were strictly limited to the cast during the day.”

“It was like an out-of-body experience for him, and he realized that he was open to emotional manipulation,” managing partner of Payton Employment Law, Laurel N. Holmes, claimed. “He left the show feeling like a zombie, and he was told he looked that way too once he got back to Chicago.”

Complaints Against Love Is Blind Workplace Conditions

According to the lawsuit, contestants who worked for the production in Los Angeles County were paid a flat rate of $1,000 per week, while participants worked 20 hours per day and seven days per week. As a result, they were paid $7.14 per hour, whereas the L.A. minimum wage is $15 per hour, the lawsuit alleges.

The filing also claims that the cast members were not allowed to take all of their meal and rest breaks, but producers also allegedly confiscated their personal items, such as ID cards, credit cards, wallets and cell phones.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that producers withheld the key to the hotel rooms that contestants were required to stay in and accused the producers of informing the hotel staff not to provide any food to the reality TV stars if they requested it.

“The exploitative working conditions served to control the participants’ conduct and elicited irrational behavior for entertainment value in the final project,” Holmes added.

The Love Is Blind Lawsuit Includes Allegations Against Other Reality TV Shows

Love Is Blind is not the only reality show that exploits its cast members by misclassifying them as independent contractors,” Payton alleged. “Reality show production and casting companies exert a lot more control over the contestants than the law allows for a worker to truly be considered an independent contractor, especially in shows where cast members are supposedly searching for love.”

In her statement, Payton also called out other romance series, including Married at First Sight and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — (which was introduced by the Love Is Blind creators) — and claimed, “The use of substantial amounts of alcohol is apparent and excessive.”

“You see cast members constantly have an alcoholic beverage in their hands or within arm’s reach, and they are shown drinking a lot more than eating, and there are instances of individuals being visibly drunk,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Teen mom who couldn't find babysitter takes her 1-year-old toddler as prom date and they're adorable

A teenage mom has gone viral after taking her toddler as her date to the school prom. Melissa Mccabe, who is 16 now, became pregnant when she was 14 and gave birth to Arthur in November 2020. Mccabe, who lives in the U.K., describes her 1-year-old son as her "little blessing" and said she wanted him to be part of her prom. "When prom came around, no one could really have him and I wanted him to be a part of my prom day. I ordered him a suit and took him with me. All of the teachers were saying how gorgeous he looked," Mccabe told The Liverpool Echo. She said it was amazing to take him along and also have good pictures taken of them. "We don’t really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us. He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks!” she said.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
In Touch Weekly

Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Growing Baby Bump in Photos as She and Tarek El Moussa Await Baby No. 1

She’s pregnant! Heather Rae Young and husband Tarek El Moussa are over the moon about expecting their first child together and showing off her growing baby bump. The couple announced via Instagram on July 13, “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” along with pictures of her burgeoning belly in a white slip dress taken by photographer Christina Cernik.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Blind#Reality Tv#Alcoholic Beverages#Sleep Deprivation#Payton Employment Law#Kinetic Content
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Accuses Pedro of Cheating on Her With Coworker Antonella: Meet Her

Are they or aren’t they? The Family Chantel star and 90 Day Fiancé alums Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) confronted her husband, Pedro Jimeno, about his relationship with his coworker Antonella Barrenechea. Although Pedro insisted that he and Antonella are just friends, Chantel thought Pedro was cheating on her with Antonella because of how close he is with his colleague. But who exactly is Antonella? Keep scrolling below to find out!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
In Touch Weekly

Demi Lovato Reveals They Need Stitches After Brutal Facial Injury Caused by a Crystal

Hoping for a speedy recovery. Demi Lovato revealed they need stitches after suffering from a brutal facial injury. The “Cool For the Summer” singer, 29, took to TikTok on Wednesday, July 13, to reveal the injury. “Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???” Demi wrote alongside a clip with the viral “They’re Gonna Know” audio.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws

Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Netflix
In Touch Weekly

Khloe Kardashian’s Baby No. 2: Everything We Know About the Due Date, Her Surrogate and More

Khloé Kardashian is expecting her second child with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate, In Touch previously confirmed on Wednesday, July 13. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloé told In Touch. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Here’s everything we know about her second child on the way, including the due date, her surrogate and all pregnancy details.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy