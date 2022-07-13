ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

How you can help shape the future of the Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum in Homewood

By Sandra Tolliver
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you care about what happens to the Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum in Homewood, now’s the time to speak up. The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) has narrowed finalists for the site’s redevelopment to three very different concepts and now wants additional community feedback. Homewood residents can...

URA announces $500,000 to fund neighborhood improvements

The Urban Redevelopment Authority is set to release more than $500,000 in funding through a series of microgrants for neighborhood upgrades around the city. Earmarked projects include a grocery store expansion in Larimer, a historic brewery restoration in Hazelwood, and a park and trail project in Brighton Heights. The monies...
Buttigieg: The new investment will benefit Pittsburgh's airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently said the $20 million federal investment in Pittsburgh's new airport terminal should mean shorter wait times for baggage and security checks.In an exclusive interview with KDKA's Jon Delano, Buttigieg said improving the passenger experience is a top priority of his department."Nobody wants to wait 20 or 30 minutes to get their bags, let alone 20 or 30 minutes to go through security. It's all a timing issue. Is that part of the goal here," Delano asked Buttigieg."Yeah. I know the feeling. You finally get to your destination and then you have to wait just as long for your bag to come through. Minutes add up to millions when it comes to the economic effect of even a small delay," Buttigieg said.The secretary said, while it will take time, the infrastructure bill will raise the quality of America's airports, including Pittsburgh's, which has fallen behind the rest of the world in recent decades.
How Can Downtown Be More Welcoming?

Improving Downtown’s streets with better and safer pedestrian access are part of the plans by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and the City of Pittsburgh to welcome in the Golden Triangle’s new era. “Downtown needs to be a place where all people feel welcomed, and this means ensuring our...
'Blight monster' brewery site in West Jeannette to be torn down

The former Fort Pitt Brewery in West Jeannette is slated to be acquired by the Westmoreland County Land Bank at a judicial sale next month. Brian Lawrence, director of the land bank and county Redevelopment Authority, said the buildings will be demolished, calling it a “unique opportunity” with American Rescue Plan funding that the Westmoreland County commissioners set aside for blight removal in seven communities, including Jeannette.
Downtown Pittsburgh’s Dining Scene Is In The Midst of a Reset

The state of dining and drinking Downtown is in flux. Nearly all establishments in the neighborhood continue to run on augmented hours as most of the office workers who abandoned the neighborhood in droves in March 2020 haven’t returned. According to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership’s ongoing reactivation metrics survey,...
Live! Casino Pittsburgh unveils new $2.5 million venue

Although The Venue Live! was just unveiled at Live! Casino Pittsburgh Thursday morning, it has already hosted its first event. Sean Sullivan, general manager of the casino, said the Hempfield venue was used for a diversity coalition dinner, and parties already are booking the space. “Last night, I came in...
Shopping and Eating Guide to Pittsburgh's Strip District

Here's a Shopping and Eating Guide to Pittsburgh's Strip District. You can find everything from fresh fish to Foodie heaven if you're hungry. You'll find it here if you want to sample the Strip's many ethnic cuisines. In addition, you'll find everything from the famous Primanti Brothers sandwich chain to a popular dessert spot. Read on to discover what's on your Strip District foodie bucket list.
The 5 best light beers in Pittsburgh

Ask any brewer in Pittsburgh right now what they’re drinking, and they probably won’t say an IPA, a stout, or a sour. Instead, most of them will probably tell you about their favorite light beer (seriously, I asked them). Lagers and pilsners, cream ales and saisons, pales and...
Allegheny County Council to attempt to override Fitzgerald vetoes

Allegheny County Council has scheduled a special meeting on Tuesday in an attempt to override two recent vetoes made by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald concerning a proposed fracking ban and a bill to add oversight to top staffer hiring. This week, Fitzgerald vetoed a bill that sought to ban...
Coalmine causes bridges on West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line to crumble, I-70 intermittent traffic expected for next decade

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading to Washington, PA or to The Highlands on I-70, you have probably been stalled right around the West Virginia-Pennsylvania line. “In this area, there would be no construction. It is solely because the mine is going underneath.”  Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer WVDOH The mine, Tunnel Ridge LLC., is […]
Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh opens with locally curated amenities

The new Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh is opening its doors, with amenities designed to invite guests to “stay like they own the place” — and to feel at home in Pittsburgh itself. The 185-room boutique hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is in a historic Gothic...
