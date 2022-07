Positive role model. Successful achiever. Good citizen. These are all phrases that define an International Leadership Network Young Achiever. Nikola Tesla Stem High School rising freshman student Varshini Hari has been selected by International Leadership Network as one of few students to receive recognition as a 2022 Young Achiever in grades 8-10 category from WA. Amongst all winners across the country, she is the only one selected as the Young Achiever of the year! According to their website, Young Achievers is a nationwide program that promotes community as well as the positive accomplishments of young people. They are also recognized as good citizens in their schools and communities and competent scholars who have achieved success in a variety of areas.

