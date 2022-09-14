Nadiya’s Everyday Baking — air date, recipes, interview, episode guide and all we know about her new cookery series

Nadiya’s Everyday Baking on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer challenges the idea that baking is a time-consuming process best saved for special events. Instead former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain shows us how to make fun, delicious and faff-free sweet and savoury recipes using plenty of her trademark hacks, cheats and tricks.

"Baking is definitely for every day of the year,” says Nadiya. “The oven is an amazing bit of kit to take the pressure off and I am really excited to be sharing some super delicious, super easy and super accessible bakes with BBC2 viewers.”

Nadiya shot to fame after winning The Great British Bake Off in 2015 but she recently told us that while she was at school it took a while before her natural talent showed through. "One of the first things I made was scones and I kneaded them so much as if I was making chapatis. The teacher threw them and they bounced, that’s how tough they were," laughs Nadiya. "But then I made my own Pokemon cake. "Never in a million years did I think I’d be doing this but here I am and I get to do a job I love. I have lots of pinch-me moments."

So here's everything you need to know about Nadiya’s Everyday Baking on BBC2...

Nadiya’s Everyday Baking is six-part series arriving on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer from Wednesday September 7 at 8.30pm. Keep checking this page and we’ll update with any international air dates.

What happens in Nadiya’s Everyday Baking?

In Nadiya’s Everyday Baking , Nadiya plans to show her viewers that baking can be easier than they may think. She will teach us how to make her favorite dishes that are not only fun and delicious but surprisingly low effort.

Each episode will have a different theme and the series will cover a range of recipes, from afternoon teas to weekend breakfasts and speedy bakes. All of the dishes are designed to let the oven take the strain so she’ll also show us how to make fuss-free family roasts. Nadiya will also meet skilled bakers from across Britain who will share their own favorite recipes.

Nadiya has plenty of new recipes to show us. (Image credit: BBC)

Nadiya's Everyday Baking episode guide

Here's an episode guide to Nadiya's Everyday Baking , which we'll be updating every week, so do check back...

Episode 1: Wednesday September 7

Afternoon tea is a British institution and for many of us is regarded as a special treat. But in the first episode of her new series, which is designed to prove that no-fuss baking can be a simple pleasure for every day, Nadiya Hussain shows us how to whip up some easy, yet showstopping, baked delights. "It’s all about celebrating the oven and making the oven do all of the work," she says.

The opening episode sees Nadiya make a cream-free coffee cake, an afternoon tea pudding, meringue lollipops and moreish butterscotch cheesecake bars. "They’ve got soft toffees going through them so as the cheesecake bakes you get this gooey, gooey toffee in the cheesecake mix,’ says Nadiya. ‘What’s better than portable cheesecake? I mean, come on!"

We also meet allergy-conscious baker Mina Said-Allsop, who teaches Nadiya her recipe for gluten-free chocolate sourdough.

Episode 2: Wednesday September 14

Nadiya shares secrets on an old school quiche using layers of buttery filo pastry as a speedy base, adorned with an instant punchy paprika egg topping. Her ingenious tart will take half the time to rustle up than the traditional bake without compromising on flavour. Nadiya then gives her take on an American favourite she first discovered on a trip to New York, the Snickerdoodle. A yummy cinnamon and peanut encrusted chocolate cookie with a runny caramel surprise in the centre, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. Then, Nadiya dishes up a whopper of a cheat with her marbled strawberry and chocolate ice cream cake made from … you guessed it, ice cream! This recipe doesn’t just offer the quickest cake batter ever, but also a super simple rich chocolate ganache finished with fresh strawberries. Finally, Nadiya shares one of her speedy family meals, a zingy cod and coconut noodle broth, baked in the oven for ease, and reveals how recently discovering her Thai heritage has influenced her cooking.

Episode 3: Wednesday September 21

Nadiya offers up her favourite go-to roasts, kicking off with an epic roast chicken packed with punchy kimchi under a super crispy skin, nestled on a bed of buttery miso leeks, and served with sticky honey and soy infused sushi rice. Nadiya then transforms the humble onion into the star of a mouth-watering vegetarian curry with sweet, caramelized onions roasted in a gently spiced, tomato and tamarind curry sauce.

Next, it’s Nadiya’s spin on roast lamb but instead of the usual leg or shoulder she’s going for something much easier — her finger-licking lamb ribs in a tenderising zingy pineapple and coriander marinade. Served with colourful roasted paprika corn ribs, a super simple side that elevates your everyday sweet corn into something sensational.

Finally, drawing on the flavours of her childhood, Nadiya turns a whole sea bass into a light and elegant centrepiece. Her succulent whole sea bass is roasted in a chickpea and citrus crust that locks in moisture and flavour. Served with a refreshing salad of carrot and courgette ribbons dressed in a punchy chilli and lemon dressing, it’s truly mouth-watering.

Nadiya will also be meeting Nokx Majozi, head pie maker at the Holborn Dining Room. Nokx turns this humble dish into a mighty roast centrepiece with her astonishingly delectable dauphinoise pie. This incredible creation boasts layer after layer of buttery shortcrust pastry and creamy Comté cheese potatoes.

Nadiya's sweet treats are very moreish. (Image credit: BBC)

More about Nadiya's Everyday Baking

Nadiya's Everyday Baking is made by Wall to Wall Media. Commissioned by Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, the BBC Commissioning Editor is Patrick McMahon. Executive Producers are Katy Fryer and Emily Kennedy for Wall to Wall Media.

Katy Fryer says: "We're so delighted to be working with Nadiya again on another timely series. Baking is Nadiya's first love and she'll be sharing brand new recipes that turn ordinary, everyday bakes into extraordinary treats."

Patrick McMahon says: "Watching Nadiya bake is always such a treat for viewers. We’re overjoyed to welcome her back with another batch of mouthwatering, stress-free recipes that prove anyone can bake, all that’s needed is an oven."

Is there a trailer for Nadiya’s Everyday Baking?

Not yet but we’re excited to see what cakes and puddings Nadiya is going to rustle up. If the BBC releases a trailer we’ll post it on here.

More about Nadiya Hussain…

Nadiya Hussain shot to fame when she won the sixth series of The Great British Bake Off in 2015 when the show was on BBC One. With her friendly personality and beautiful smile she was an instant hit with viewers and the following year presented her own series The Chronicles of Nadiya , where she explored the recipes that shaped her love of cooking.

She’s since fronted Nadiya’s British Food Adventure , The Big Family Cooking Showdown , Nadiya’s Asian Odyssey , Time to Eat with Nadiya , Nadiya Bakes, Nadiya's Fast Flavours and Nadiya’s American Adventure.

Nadiya’s also a presenter on Loose Women and opened up about her mental health struggles on the show Nadiya: Anxiety and Me . She was also a storyteller on CBeebies Bedtime Story , an honor which has also been carried out by Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Chris Hemsworth and the Duchess of Cambridge .