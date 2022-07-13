Walmart in Monroe is hiring

ATLANTA — Food prices have shot up in the last year, creating a lot of the inflation that exists today. Many people are feeling the pinch at the grocery store. With overall inflation at 9.1% per the Consumer Price Index, food prices are driving the rate not seen for more than 40 years. Meat prices have gone up considerably. Shoppers are likely paying 6 percent more for beef than a year ago. Consumers will shell out 16 percent more for eggs and 7.5 percent more for cereal.

