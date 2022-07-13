ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walmart in Monroe is hiring

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart in Monroe has several current open job openings. Click or tap...

news.monroelocal.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Discount grocer Lidl sets opening date for Memorial Drive store

German discount grocer Lidl will open its doors to shoppers next month at its newest store on Memorial Drive in Kirkwood. The grand opening on Aug. 17 comes two years after the DeKalb County Commission approved the 30,000 square-foot store in the Parkview Station shopping center at 1855 Memorial Drive. The shopping center is in the city of Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood and near East Lake.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart#Job Postings#Jobs
WXIA 11 Alive

Here are ways to save money at the grocery store as inflation rises

ATLANTA — Food prices have shot up in the last year, creating a lot of the inflation that exists today. Many people are feeling the pinch at the grocery store. With overall inflation at 9.1% per the Consumer Price Index, food prices are driving the rate not seen for more than 40 years. Meat prices have gone up considerably. Shoppers are likely paying 6 percent more for beef than a year ago. Consumers will shell out 16 percent more for eggs and 7.5 percent more for cereal.
ATLANTA, GA
wgac.com

Georgia Amazon Workers Walk Out on Prime Day

Many Georgia Amazon workers walked out demanding higher wages and more focus on safety, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta. The walkout occurred during a crucial week for Amazon- Prime Week. One worker at the Doraville distribution center said they walked out Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. It seems the sales...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Back-to-school drives and giveaways happening around Atlanta metro

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the upcoming school year just a few weeks away for the Atlanta metro area, there are plenty of back-to-school events and giveaways to help families in need with school supplies and more. Here are several upcoming events happening in the metro Atlanta area:. WHAT: The...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Eats: Best burger in the ATL

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here are the top 5 as well as a few honorable mentions for restaurants in the Atlanta metro area. Honorable Mention: The Vortex, H&F Burger, Houston’s.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

5 ways to use that pandemic supply of hand sanitizer

ATLANTA - The pandemic introduced us to things we never thought would be future must-haves like K-95 masks, toilet paper for days, and copious amounts of hand sanitizer. But it's the bottles of alcohol we now don't know what do to with it. You can certainly donate it to the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

McCalister’s giving away free tea on July 21

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you love tea and love McCalister’s Deli, you’re in for a treat. Officials have announced the casual restaurant chain will celebrate Free Tea Day by offering its customers a free, 32 oz. cup of their Famous Sweet Tea. Free tea available includes sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, and teas with flavored shots.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Household Hazardous Waste Collection set for July 16

Gwinnett Water Resources and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful are partnering once again to help you safely dispose of household hazardous waste products around your home. Drop off items this Saturday, July 16 from 8:00am to 11:00am at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. The Gwinnett County Fairgrounds are located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

UPS driver shot during argument on Redan Road in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A UPS driver was shot after a verbal argument Friday evening in Stone Mountain. DeKalb County police say around 6:50 p.m., they were dispatched to reports of a person shot in the parking lot of a Food Depot in the 4100 block of Redan Road. When officers arrived, they found a UPS driver in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
CBS 46

Thousands of volunteers pack one million meals for Atlantans in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -One million Atlantans are set with food this week after State Farm Arena and Atlanta Hawks staff spent the day packing meals. “I love volunteering in my community and I just want to make Atlanta a better place because I love it here,” said volunteer Max Green.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy