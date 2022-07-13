Walmart in Monroe is hiring

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — As hundreds of DeKalb renters at the Forest at Columbia Apartments prepare to find a new place to live, metro Atlanta relator Veronica Woodard with EXP Realty reached out to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln, wanting to help. “All I could think about was the...
German discount grocer Lidl will open its doors to shoppers next month at its newest store on Memorial Drive in Kirkwood. The grand opening on Aug. 17 comes two years after the DeKalb County Commission approved the 30,000 square-foot store in the Parkview Station shopping center at 1855 Memorial Drive. The shopping center is in the city of Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood and near East Lake.
ROSWELL — Roswell residents driving by or wanting to eat at the Chick-fil-A on Woodstock Road in Roswell in the Roswell Corners shopping center may have noticed a large black fence around the perimeter of the building. The restaurant has been closed since July 7, but it isn’t closed...
ATLANTA — An Atlanta storage facility is fielding complaints from irate customers demanding compensation after these customers found their items damaged by rodents, as well as dead rats in the hallways, throughout the past week. Channel 2 Action News spoke to three customers from the Public Storage location on...
ATLANTA — Food prices have shot up in the last year, creating a lot of the inflation that exists today. Many people are feeling the pinch at the grocery store. With overall inflation at 9.1% per the Consumer Price Index, food prices are driving the rate not seen for more than 40 years. Meat prices have gone up considerably. Shoppers are likely paying 6 percent more for beef than a year ago. Consumers will shell out 16 percent more for eggs and 7.5 percent more for cereal.
Many Georgia Amazon workers walked out demanding higher wages and more focus on safety, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta. The walkout occurred during a crucial week for Amazon- Prime Week. One worker at the Doraville distribution center said they walked out Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. It seems the sales...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the upcoming school year just a few weeks away for the Atlanta metro area, there are plenty of back-to-school events and giveaways to help families in need with school supplies and more. Here are several upcoming events happening in the metro Atlanta area:. WHAT: The...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County will require all county employees to wear masks starting on Monday in response to increasing COVID-19 numbers. Employees will have to wear masks while inside county buildings and facilities. Visitors will be strongly encouraged to wear face masks. Mask requirements inside courtrooms will...
ATLANTA - The pandemic introduced us to things we never thought would be future must-haves like K-95 masks, toilet paper for days, and copious amounts of hand sanitizer. But it's the bottles of alcohol we now don't know what do to with it. You can certainly donate it to the...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you love tea and love McCalister’s Deli, you’re in for a treat. Officials have announced the casual restaurant chain will celebrate Free Tea Day by offering its customers a free, 32 oz. cup of their Famous Sweet Tea. Free tea available includes sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, and teas with flavored shots.
Gwinnett Water Resources and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful are partnering once again to help you safely dispose of household hazardous waste products around your home. Drop off items this Saturday, July 16 from 8:00am to 11:00am at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. The Gwinnett County Fairgrounds are located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
July 13, 2022: Amazon workers at the DTG5 Warehouse in Atlanta, GA walked off the job to demand better pay on #PrimeDay. $33.36 BILLION dollars in profit in 2021 are workers’ unpaid wages. WORKERS ARE GETTING ORGANIZED.
PALMETTO, Ga. - Living in the city, Sandra Anderson says she has spent most of her life behind the wheel stuck in traffic. The idea of walking rarely crossed her mind. "It was traumatizing, or culture-shocking, not to have a vehicle," Anderson remembers. "So, I never thought about walking anywhere. I grew up in Gary, Indiana; it wasn't safe to walk."
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A UPS driver was shot after a verbal argument Friday evening in Stone Mountain. DeKalb County police say around 6:50 p.m., they were dispatched to reports of a person shot in the parking lot of a Food Depot in the 4100 block of Redan Road. When officers arrived, they found a UPS driver in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
ATLANTA — Production of baby formula is back underway at a factory in Michigan. Its February shutdown over contamination contributed to a nationwide shortage and severely impacted Georgia parents. It still remains tough for many parents in metro Atlanta to find the formula their young kids need. A mom...
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health announced the addition of more monkeypox vaccines as cases statewide push close to 100. A mix-up in Fulton County led to the cancellation of appointments for many people wanting the vaccine. The spokesperson for the Fulton County Board of Health sent...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sandy Springs mother suffering from stage IV cancer was recently evicted from her home after being tased by Fulton County marshals, bringing new attention to metro Atlanta’s lack of affordable housing and pandemic rental assistance. “I was in survival mode,” Christina McKinney, a former...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -One million Atlantans are set with food this week after State Farm Arena and Atlanta Hawks staff spent the day packing meals. “I love volunteering in my community and I just want to make Atlanta a better place because I love it here,” said volunteer Max Green.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb County Police Department has sent a message warning the public to be mindful when leaving their keys in the ignition while fueling at the gas station as they can become targets of “sliders.”. According to police, sliders prey on people at gas stations...
