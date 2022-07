On July 15, Degenverse announces “Degen Pass:” an NFT collection offering access to many privileges in the metaverse of Degen Gods. Degenverse is the first-ever Web3 project that navigates toward a generation where users will be able to access the metaverse at any point in time, interact with gambling platforms and win nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies. Its NFT collection “Degen Pass” will revolutionize iGaming, encompassing online betting, poker, casinos and esports, in Web3 by creating an immersive and personalized digital world for players and businesses.

GAMBLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO