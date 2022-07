WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor Locks woman was arrested on Saturday for driving under the influence, state police said. Connecticut State Police responded to an accident on I-91 northbound in Windsor at the off-ramp of Exit 35 A-B around 2:30 a.m. At the scene, officers discovered the driver of the car left the scene on foot. After a brief sweep of the area, police located the driver, who was suspected to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO