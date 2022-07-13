ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Via con Dios, Z’Tejas! Bye-bye, Sala & Betty! Howdy, Origin at Mueller! Greetings, Chief Taco Officer at Favor! And, uh, How’s It Hangin’, New Wardrobe from Tiki Tatsu-Ya?

By Wayne Alan Brenner
Austin Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the news that's fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, it’s your Food News Buffet for the third week of...

www.austinchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Sweet Memes opens first Austin location on South Congress

Sweet Memes is now open in Austin. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact Newspaper) Sweet Memes opened its first location in Austin at 3801 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 109, in July. Sweet Memes is a dessert and tea shop with unique items such as banana sticky rice, matcha tiramisu and Vietnamese panna cotta on the menu. It also has a wide selection of boba tea, coffee and smoothies as well as a photo-friendly decorated interior. 512-893-3389. www.smdessert.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

New Book Store and Wine Bar Bringing Chill Vibes to Central East Austin

A new independent bookstore and wine bar is bringing together reading and drinking in Central East Austin. Vintage Bookstore and Wine Bar will open at 1101 East 11th Street in September. Owner Jean Elizabeth Buckner wanted to open her own books-and-wine business because it’s two things she’s fond of. “I...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
austin.com

Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: July 15 through July 17, 2022

We are in the middle of July and the weather is making sure we know it! If you’re headed outdoors this weekend, don’t forget the sunscreen and water. But if you still haven’t made plans, we have some great ideas for you! From indoor activities to late night fun, here are this weekend’s top FREE events happening around Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Classic Game Fest 2022 in Austin: A Can’t Miss Celebration of Retro Videogames

Remember the good old days of videogames? You and your friends huddled around a tiny CRT TV kicking each other in Street Fighter, battling Bowser in Super Mario Bros, or blasting demons in Doom. Modern videogames offer best in class visuals and expansive experiences. But there’s nothing quite like blowing into a cartridge, slamming it into a console, and enjoying the simple games of time gone by. If that description triggered even the smallest twang of nostalgia, dive deep into the feels at Classic Game Fest 2022 at the Palmer Events Center. Whether you’re an NES junkie or an Atari nerd, there’s something for everyone to remember and enjoy.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Taco Day#Good Food#Tacos#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Food News Buffet#Avery Ranch#West Sixth
Community Impact Austin

Hill Country Volvo set to break ground July 21 on RM 620 location in Austin

Hill Country Volvo, a certified dealer of new Volvo cars including SUVs, sedans and crossovers, is set to break ground July 21 at RM 620 and Buckner Lane with representation of Volvo Cars North America. This will be Volvo’s second Austin location and is expected to serve Lakeway as well as Cedar Park and Lake Travis areas. The location is expected to open in fall 2023. It will offer sales as well as a parts and service center at 10600 N. RM 620, Austin. www.volvoaustin.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Big's Meat Market now open in Buda

Big's Meat Market is now open at 270 Old San Antonio Road, Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Big's Meat Market held a soft opening July 1 at 270 Old San Antonio Road, Buda. The shop's menu features a brisket burger, a chopped brisket sandwich, a sausage dog and will continue...
BUDA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Austin

Pollo Campero coming to Southwest Austin

Pollo Campero plans to open in Southwest Austin in 2023. (Courtesy Civitarese Morgan Architecture) Work on Pollo Campero is expected to begin in January and be completed in June 2023. The Guatemalan-based chicken chain filed plans with the city June 30 to build a new restaurant at 3201 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 142, Austin. Construction is $2.1 million. https://us.campero.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area ice cream shops ranked among the best in Texas

Multiple Houston-area ice cream shops were ranked among the best in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another. Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a...
HOUSTON, TX
KAJA KJ 97

These Texas Cities Are Best For Hipsters

Break out the vintage apparel, vinyl records, banjos, and beards because one Texas city made it to the top of the list for hipster-friendliness. LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which cities in America were best for hipsters. Based on the study, Austin landed at number six on the list....
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

‘He was from another world’: The legacy of Texas rock musician Roky Erickson

This is the letter I’ve been waiting to write for over 50 years. It is one that is born out of the absolute love I have for your band, the 13th Floor Elevators, and how they gave me a life. That is not an exaggeration. When I saw the Elevators for the first time in early 1966, something happened inside me that had never happened before. …
TEXAS STATE
austin.com

A Guide to Spending a Day at Hippie Hollow

This hidden landmark Austin hangout can be found half an hour from Downtown Austin in the Lake Travis area. Hippie Hollow has remained mostly unchanged in the ever-changing Austin environment. The park is perhaps best known for being the only legal clothing-optional public park in Texas. Even though there is...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texan spreads awareness as she fights rare Pompe disease

AUSTIN, Texas — With four children and 10 grandchildren, Austin resident Kelly Kelley has everything to fight for. "They have all come to accept that I'm sick but I'm not done,” Kelley said. "My first reaction was shock, denial, depression, anger, and then, 'What are you going to do about this?'"
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy